Mark Pardo to close Nob Hill location, expand services at other locations

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

After 23 years open, the Nob Hill location of Mark Pardo SalonSpa will close its doors in the coming months, said owner Mark Gonzalez. Until the closing date, which is yet to be determined, products at the salon at 3500 Central SE will be discounted between 25% and 40%.

Gonzalez said that although the Nob Hill location was once profitable, after the COVID-19 pandemic and the ART construction in the area, traffic at the salon decreased dramatically.

“Things change,” Gonzalez said. “The city changes.”

The Albuquerque-based salon brand was founded by Gonzalez’s father in 1973 as a barbershop on Juan Tabo and Lomas. Gonzalez took over the business in 1986, and shifted from barbershops to salons.

Over the past decades, he’s grown the business and turned Mark Pardo into an Aveda affiliate. According to Gonzalez, Mark Pardo is the largest Aveda partner in New Mexico.

The remaining Mark Pardo locations, at 10420 Coors NW and 2100 Louisiana NE will remain open. Gonzalez said business is still “strong” at both locations.

He’s also planning to reopen a third location at 1100 Juan Tabo NE, which closed temporarily and is undergoing renovations.

Gonzalez said that between the three locations, the salon will see increased skincare services, more service providers and additional staff.

