 World Pro Ski Tour World Championships returns to Taos Ski Valley - Albuquerque Journal

World Pro Ski Tour World Championships returns to Taos Ski Valley

By Glen Rosales / For the Journal

Skier River Radamus, who now calls Taos home, will be competing in the World Pro Ski Tour World Championships at Taos Ski Valley. The competition will run Thursday, March 30, through Saturday, April 1. (Courtesy of Taos Ski Valley)

Building off the successful first year at Taos Ski Valley, the World Pro Ski Tour World Championships are returning for a second run.

“Last year the crowds were phenomenal,” said Briar Schreiber, WPST spokeswoman.

And this time the competition, scheduled for Thursday, March 30, through Saturday, April 1, will include a skier who now calls Taos home.

River Radamus had his first close encounter with the area at last year’s competition.

“I just immediately fell in love with the place,” he said. “It was a place I knew I wanted to be.”

While Radamus did not fare so well in last year’s event, he said the stunning scenery and vibes of the area made up for the disappointing finish.

“I didn’t have my best results,” he said. “That’s the beauty of parallel events. All that matters is how you do in that 30 seconds of your run and anything can happen.”

What he’s talking about is the atypical format of the event that pits skiers against each other in two head-to-head runs down the left, then the right sides of the runs. Set out in a bracket draw similar to the NCAA Basketball Tournament, winners advance until just one remains.

Competitors will race through qualifying Thursday to set up their seeding for Friday’s slalom races. The outcome of Friday’s races will determine the seeding for Saturday’s super slalom races.

Skiers will be vying for $20,000 for both men and women first-place finishers, and the each overall winner also will receive $20,000, said Schreiber.

Last year, 2022 U.S. Olympian Paula Moltzan swept the stage, claiming all three women’s prizes and a cool $60,000 in prize money.

Moltzan, among other top national and international competitors, will be back again this season, competing in a 16-woman field.

And Radamus, who was just off the podium at fourth – .3 seconds from a medal – in the Beijing Olympics in 2022, will be highlighting a loaded 32-men’s bracket.

“I’m excited to compete here,” he said, especially since this is now his home, adding that gives him added incentive to perform well.

2022 U.S. Olympian Paula Moltzan, among other top national and international competitors will be back again this season, competing in a 16-woman field. (Courtesy of Ryan Mooney)

“I’m gonna see if I can get some redemption,” said Radamus, 25, who is coming off a European World Cup season in which he claimed three top-10 finishes.

If it is to come, it will be on challenging, tight courses that include jumps that will stretch the skiers’ abilities on the impossibly steep terrain at Taos Ski Valley.

“It’s going to be a fun time,” Radamus said. “They do a great job with the runs. They bring them down and swing past a little river. It’s great for spectators.”

In addition to the qualifying Thursday, young skiers will have the chance to race the same course as the pros during the Junior Ski Tour Challenge, said Schreiber.

The event will be a two-lap, developmental training race with male and female U10, U12, U14 and U18 divisions.

The younger racers also will have the chance to join the World Pro athletes during course inspection.

World Pro Ski Tour World Championships
WHEN: Thursday, March 30, through Saturday, April 1

WHERE: Taos Ski Valley, 116 Sutton Place

MORE INFO: worldproskitour.com/taos-world-championships-race-schedule

Home » From the newspaper » World Pro Ski Tour World Championships returns to Taos Ski Valley

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Word for Word: Language — first, second or both ...
ABQnews Seeker
Ivanna Nevarez, a fifth grader at ... Ivanna Nevarez, a fifth grader at Southern Heights Elementary School in Hobbs, comes from a family o ...
2
Time to Downsize: Strategies for sifting through a lifetime ...
ABQnews Seeker
Over the course of a lifetime, ... Over the course of a lifetime, most people collect a lot of stuff. The closet stuffed full of items ...
3
Bee sponsor Nusenda rooted in education
ABQnews Seeker
Sara Keller is focused on cultivating ... Sara Keller is focused on cultivating community.This is exactly why she finds her role ...
4
Editorial: Just-wrapped legislative session provides pathway for next year
Editorials
OPINION: State lawmakers have momentum to ... OPINION: State lawmakers have momentum to pass even better legislation next year.
5
Back on stage: 25 students will compete in this ...
ABQnews Seeker
Twenty-five participants.This is the number of ... Twenty-five participants.This is the number of New Mexico spellers who will compete in ...
6
Something new for Holly Holm: Fight against a former ...
Boxing/MMA
Even if Holly Holm and Yana ... Even if Holly Holm and Yana Santos were BFFs, not just former teammates and training partners with a ...
7
Park Square's new flavor: Sawmill developer plans new Uptown ...
From the newspaper
Park Square Market, set to open ... Park Square Market, set to open in summer 2024, will feature between 15 and 20 restaurants, the majority of which will be Albuquerque-based.
8
Housing Trust funds boost 4 projects
ABQnews Seeker
Over $2M approved by the New ... Over $2M approved by the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority
9
A half-century later, activist and NM native Dolores Huerta ...
ABQnews Seeker
Huerta is back in her native ... Huerta is back in her native New Mexico to participate the 30th Annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration on Saturday, March 25, at ...