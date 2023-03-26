 No joke: VLA hosting open house on April 1 - Albuquerque Journal

No joke: VLA hosting open house on April 1

By El Defensor Chieftain

The National Radio Astronomy Observatory’s Very Large Array will host its first public open house since the COVID-19 pandemic began on Saturday, April 1. (Russell Huffman/El Defensor Chieftain)

The National Radio Astronomy Observatory’s (NRAO) Very Large Array will host its first public open house since the COVID-19 pandemic began on Saturday, April 1. The event is free and open to the public.

The NRAO has been on hiatus from public open houses for several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The open house will feature tours from NRAO scientists and engineers, public talks from guest experts throughout the day and local food trucks.

The VLA closed in March 2020, and reopened four days per week in Oct. 2022. The VLA is open to the public 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The VLA will reopen to the public seven days a week beginning April 10.

Visitors can follow an outdoor self-guided walking tour and check out exhibits, documentary film and a gift shop at the visitor center.

Very Large Array Open House
WHEN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 1

WHERE: Very Large Array, Old Highway 60, Magdalena

HOW MUCH: Free, but requires advance timed-entry tickets at public.nrao.edu/visit/very-large-array

