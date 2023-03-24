Blue Door Pâtisserie will close doors at the end of the month

Fans of Blue Door Pâtisserie have just a few more days to indulge in the bakery’s French pastries.

Less than a year after opening its second location, Blue Door Pâtisserie will be closing both of its bakeries, according to a post on the bakery’s Instagram page.

Pastry chef Jove Hubbard opened the French bakery’s first location in Sawmill Market in July 2020. Two years later, he opened a second location at 900 Park SW.

Blue Door’s baked goods were also a staple at the Downtown Growers Market.

Both locations will close March 31, according to the post.

“We want to thank you, Albuquerque, for your love and support over the last few years,” read the post. “We will miss seeing you in our stores. It has been our greatest pleasure to bake for you!”