 Blue Door Pâtisserie will close doors at the end of the month

Blue Door Pâtisserie will close doors at the end of the month

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

Baguettes and loaves of bread at Blue Door Pâtisserie’s Downtown location. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Fans of Blue Door Pâtisserie have just a few more days to indulge in the bakery’s French pastries.

Less than a year after opening its second location, Blue Door Pâtisserie will be closing both of its bakeries, according to a post on the bakery’s Instagram page.

Pastry chef Jove Hubbard opened the French bakery’s first location in Sawmill Market in July 2020. Two years later, he opened a second location at 900 Park SW.

Blue Door’s baked goods were also a staple at the Downtown Growers Market.

Both locations will close March 31, according to the post.

“We want to thank you, Albuquerque, for your love and support over the last few years,” read the post. “We will miss seeing you in our stores. It has been our greatest pleasure to bake for you!”

Home » Business » Retail » Blue Door Pâtisserie will close doors at the end of the month

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Blue Door Pâtisserie will close doors at the end ...
Most Recent Biz News
March 31 will be the last ... March 31 will be the last day to buy pastries from Blue Door Pâtisserie, which has locations in Downtown and at Sawmill Market.
2
Wall Street ends higher, marking 2nd winning week in ...
Most Recent Biz News
A late-afternoon turnaround on Wall Street ... A late-afternoon turnaround on Wall Street left stocks higher Friday as the market shook off a weak start amid worries about banks on both ...
3
State safety workers are investigating an 'incident' involving the ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Environment Department's Occupational Health and ... The Environment Department's Occupational Health and Safety Bureau is investigating an incident involving a crane at Intel's Rio Rancho plant. 
4
Asian shares fall on banking turmoil, recession worries
Money
BANGKOK (AP) -- Shares fell Friday ... BANGKOK (AP) -- Shares fell Friday in Asia as worries over turmoil in the banking sector and recession risks overshadowed gains on Wall Street. ...
5
Violent French pension protests erupt as 1M demonstrate
Most Recent Biz News
PARIS (AP) -- More than 1 ... PARIS (AP) -- More than 1 million people demonstrated across France on Thursday against unpopular pension reforms, and violence erupted in some places as ...
6
TikTok CEO grilled by skeptical lawmakers on safety, content
Most Recent Biz News
WASHINGTON (AP) -- A nearly six-hour ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- A nearly six-hour grilling of TikTok's CEO by lawmakers brought the platform's 150 million U.S. users no closer to an answer ...
7
Rainbow Ryders renews contract with Balloon Fiesta to remain ...
ABQnews Seeker
The new contract between Rainbow Ryders ... The new contract between Rainbow Ryders and Balloon Fiesta is for two years with two optional one-year extensions.
8
Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears
Most Recent Biz News
The battle between the U.S. and ... The battle between the U.S. and China over TikTok came into full view on Thursday when the social media platform's CEO testified before Congressional ...
9
Launch debut of 3D-printed rocket ends in failure, no ...
Most Recent Biz News
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) -- A ... CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) -- A rocket made almost entirely of 3D-printed parts made its launch debut Wednesday night, lifting off amid fanfare but ...