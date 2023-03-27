Albuquerque junk removal company expands into pressure washing

A1 Services of Albuquerque, a locally-owned junk removal company, is adding a new service to its roster — pressure washing.

Last April, Nathan Farmer and Brian Battaglia quit their desk jobs and started hauling junk full time. The longtime friends – the pair sold fireworks together in high school and coached soccer at their alma mater, St. Pius X High School – started with “one little baby trailer” last year.

Now, they have several trucks and two trailers, with a total of 60 cubic yards of volume, and have earned more than 150 five-star reviews on Google. The business is a success — both Farmer and Battaglia said despite the hard work of launching their company, they don’t regret taking the financial and personal risk.

“We put in maybe 60 to 70 hours a week … I did junk removal on Christmas Day at 11 a.m.,” Battaglia said. “The magic behind the junk removal is us.”

And the business has expanded again, with the purchase of a $25,000 pressure washer. Over the next few years, Farmer and Battaglia are planning to add additional services.

“Junk removal and pressure washing oftentimes complement each other,” Farmer said. “We do junk removal for a home, for instance, or an office and then the pressure washing outside of their home, whether it’s their driveway or their storefront … so those kind of go hand-in-hand.”

Since the pair launched the pressure washing service, they’ve contracted with local businesses, like Little Anita’s restaurants, to provide regular cleaning. Farmer recommends that retail storefronts get pressure washed twice a year, and restaurants every two to three months.

Pressure washing prices depend on square footage and job difficulty. Junk removal is priced based on volume.