 Albuquerque city councilor says this year is his last - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque city councilor says this year is his last

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Councilor Isaac Benton

Albuquerque’s Downtown area city councilor is on his way out.

Isaac Benton — now in his 18th year on the legislative body — says he will not run for reelection this fall.

He is the third sitting councilor stepping aside at the end of the year. Pat Davis (Nob Hill/International District) and Trudy Jones (Northeast Heights) already have made the same decision.

Benton said he’d been mulling his future for a while but decided to announce his intentions with the start of the 2023 campaign season looming.

Now 71, he said he is ready to retire from public office.

“I’ve got some life left to live and looking forward to doing that,” he said. “(It’s) time to turn it on over to someone else who has the appetite to get it done.”

First elected in 2005 to represent the old District 3, Benton is presently the councilor for what is now District 2. It includes Downtown, Old Town and part of the North Valley. As of last year’s redistricting, it also encompasses some neighborhoods just west of the Rio Grande between Central and Interstate 40.

It is one of four council districts with an election this fall. The remaining five seats are not up until 2025.

Benton has been among the more progressive Democratic voices on the council, focusing on issues like sustainability and affordable housing since his early days in office. He successfully proposed tripling the city’s commitment to energy conservation and renewable energy projects by designating 3% of the city’s biennial infrastructure bond programs for such uses. He also co-sponsored legislation that created the city’s Workforce Housing Trust Fund, which has helped fund about 1,000 affordable housing units since 2007, according to the most recent report.

“It’s dear to my heart, and I think we’ve done some really great projects using those funds,” he said.

An architect by trade, Benton said he’s also proud of various redevelopment projects in his district, including the city’s purchase of the historic Rail Yards and the reimagining of the El Vado Motel on Central Avenue.

As a councilor, Benton has had a particular interest in zoning issues and said he tried through the years — often unsuccessfully — to combat what he calls “suburban sprawl.”

He is currently co-sponsoring a slate of significant zoning changes that Mayor Tim Keller’s administration is proposing as a way to boost Albuquerque’s housing stock, mostly via infill. The legislation would make it easier to turn commercial properties into residential units, for example, and would allow more density in single-family home neighborhoods via duplexes and secondary dwelling units, or “casitas.”

Benton said he’s hoping to see that through during his final months in office.

Having resided in the Downtown area for most of his 48 years in Albuquerque, Benton said the area has seen better days and that the pandemic has taken a toll. He said it’s not unusual for Downtown to experience ups and downs and that the city is making moves to improve the situation, such as creating a public safety district.

“I love (Downtown) and something like seeing the movie theater close is heartbreaking,” Benton said of the 2021 closure of the Century theater at First and Central. “But there are a lot of folks working on it, too, and that gives me a lot of hope.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque city councilor says this year is his last

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
A half-century later, activist and NM native Dolores Huerta ...
ABQnews Seeker
Challenges. ... Challenges. ...
2
Albuquerque city councilor says this year is his last
ABQnews Seeker
District 2 rep Isaac Benton came ... District 2 rep Isaac Benton came into office in 2005
3
Lujan Grisham signs bills expanding Human Rights Act, revising ...
ABQnews Seeker
Supporters say two bills signed by ... Supporters say two bills signed by the governor Friday will strengthen LGBTQ rights in New Mexico
4
Questa to have police agency again after 3 years
ABQnews Seeker
QUESTA, N.M. (AP) -- Residents of ... QUESTA, N.M. (AP) -- Residents of a small northern New Mexico community will soon see police officers patrolling the streets in vehicles marked with ...
5
Mark Pardo to close Nob Hill location, expand services ...
ABQnews Seeker
All product will be on sale ... All product will be on sale until the closing date, which is yet to be determined. The Nob Hill salon has been open 23 ...
6
Veto pen ready, Lujan Grisham prepares to review capital ...
ABQnews Seeker
A capital outlay package includes some ... A capital outlay package includes some big-ticket items for Albuquerque, but New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has line-item veto power to shape the ...
7
State safety workers are investigating an 'incident' involving the ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Environment Department's Occupational Health and ... The Environment Department's Occupational Health and Safety Bureau is investigating an incident involving a crane at Intel's Rio Rancho plant. 
8
Traditional Spanish Market gets new leadership
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque-based Atrisco Heritage Foundation to take ... Albuquerque-based Atrisco Heritage Foundation to take the reins
9
Interstate 40 closed both ways due to crash east ...
ABQnews Seeker
All lanes of Interstate 40 near ... All lanes of Interstate 40 near mile marker 41 have been closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash Friday morning. 