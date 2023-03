SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Albuquerque’s Holly Holm (14-6) weighed in on Friday at 135.5 pounds, a half-pound under the MMA bantamweight limit for non-title fights, for her fight Saturday night against Yana Santos on a UFC Fight Night card.

Santos ( also 14-6), a native of Russia who now lives and trains in Florida, weighed in at 135 even.

Saturday’s card will be televised on ESPN and streamed on espn+, starting at 5 p.m.