Where we stand: Here are last week’s stances of the Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

 

 

MARCH 19: Not enough CARE – County turns away 1 in 7 seeking detox, behavioral health care
TUESDAY: BernCo taxpayers stuck with $7M error / APS must get a handle on guns on its campuses
WEDNESDAY: ShotSpotter needs to prove its $3.2M cost
THURSDAY: N.M. must take care when terminating DD Waiver providers
FRIDAY: ABQ carjackings, girl’s beatdown real indicators of crime

 

