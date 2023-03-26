Where we stand: Here are last week’s stances of the Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board Published: Sunday, March 26th, 2023 at 11:00AMUpdated: Sunday, March 26th, 2023 at 11:15AM MARCH 19: Not enough CARE – County turns away 1 in 7 seeking detox, behavioral health care https://www.abqjournal.com/2583040/care-campus-homeless-staffing-shortages-turnaways.html TUESDAY: BernCo taxpayers stuck with $7M error / APS must get a handle on guns on its campuses https://www.abqjournal.com/2583621/bernalillo-county-federal-funds-misuse-paseo-del-norte-overpasses.html WEDNESDAY: ShotSpotter needs to prove its $3.2M cost https://www.abqjournal.com/2583849/shotspotter-albuquerque-police-department.html THURSDAY: N.M. must take care when terminating DD Waiver providers https://www.abqjournal.com/2584353/abuse-disabilties-contract-terminations-dd-waiver-list.html FRIDAY: ABQ carjackings, girl’s beatdown real indicators of crime https://www.abqjournal.com/2584654/carjackings-beating-youth-guns.html Home » From the newspaper » Where we stand: Here are last week’s stances of the Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community. • Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share? We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com taboola desktop ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages Questions about the Legislature? Albuquerque Journal can get you answers Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Your Question/s *LayoutName *FirstLastEmail *Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.Submit Question MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS View All Where we stand: Here are last week's stances of the Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board From the Editorial Board: Here are last week's Albuquerque Journal editorials. Editorial: Just-wrapped legislative session provides pathway for next year OPINION: State lawmakers have momentum to pass even better legislation next year. Editorial: ABQ carjackings, girl’s beatdown real indicators of crime From the Editorial Board: Recent carjackings and young teen's brutal beating show how we are… More Editorials