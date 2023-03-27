Double Exposure: Bringing to light the untold – and untrue – stories behind the pictures

The Journal’s weekly captions contest allows readers to create a clever meme out of a photo we select from Journal photographers or our wire service.

SunTran rolls out the new advertising campaign, “Check out our new buses and take a free trip.”

TIMOTHY SPEARS, Albuquerque

“Is the circus in town or is Congress back in session?”

BRUCE WEBER, Las Cruces

“After stepping out of his psychedelic van, the driver realized he was just a ‘stoned throw’ from the Capitol.”

DONALD DE NOON, Albuquerque

“This is what happens when you sample your product rather than selling it.”

LAWRENCE TALAHONGVA, Gallup

APD unveils its new bait trap. Appears to be working.

STEPHANIE NEWMAN, Albuquerque

See what happens when you color outside the lines.

NATHAN PHILLIPS, Albuquerque

Air Force One finally got its deserved upgrade.

PATRICIA BASKIN, Albuquerque

“You know, Timmy, the bus may need an alignment. Lately, I’ve noticed it seems to be pulling a little to the left.”

MARK YARNELLE, Albuquerque

“A reboot of The Partridge Family using an actual tire boot.”

DOUG AUSTEN, Albuquerque

“I don’t understand why they booted my candy truck. I put a note on the window saying I’m too high to drive.”

ROBERT WAYNE, Albuquerque

Sign on the septic tank truck: Caution this truck is full of political promises.

ROSE M. MEDINA, Albuquerque

“It wasn’t hard for the D.C. police to determine who the anti-Trump crowd was.”

DWAYNE ARGAUD, Albuquerque

This week’s challenge

“Ranchers in Wyoming have figured out a way to distribute the aroma of grazing beef cattle while also producing electricity.”