Top of Mind: What do you think about APS’ proposal for 2023-24 that would shorten the summer break, have students leave two hours early on Wednesdays and include a two-week spring break?

Top of Mind is a weekly question about an issue affecting New Mexicans.

LAST WEEK’S QUESTION:

What do you think about APS’ proposal for 2023-24 that would shorten the summer break, have students leave two hours early on Wednesdays and include a two-week spring break?

“I support four more school days but don’t think shuffling the deck of fall, winter and spring breaks will help scores or education. Changing days or weeks off will not magically fix anything. How about focusing on doing the basics really well and not hoping for improvement with schedule changes?”

— Anthony Chavez, Albuquerque

“I’m all for more instructional days. However, although APS knows well in advance when school will start, I seriously doubt they will have the ACs in working order. They haven’t been ready for years. Still wondering where all those pandemic funds for new HVAC went.”

— David Sedillo, Albuquerque

“Early Wednesday is fine, as long as afternoon programs are provided on that day. Shortening summer break may help prevent lost learning and improve social interactions unless a student is being bullied. I taught for 27-plus years, and most of that time was year-round with several needed breaks in between.”

— Lonnie Barraza, Albuquerque

“Speaking from experience as a former APS teacher and parent, I really hate to see the return to the shortened school day once a week. Not many years ago parents and teachers alike fought to get rid of it due to its disruptive nature to the flow of a week.”

— Lorrie Dupaix, Albuquerque

“I am a happy teacher — love my job. We need more time every day with our students — not less. Early dismissal Wednesday is a wasted day — I need that time with my students. Spend the windfall of money on more reading/math specialists or more teachers. Twenty-seven students in my class.”

— Rebecca Long, Albuquerque

“The APS school year changes are necessary. The latest report on the pandemic’s impact on kids’ education and social skills indicate a decline in these areas of development. It’s imperative we catch kids up at school and home. The kids will adapt and benefit in the long term.”

— Michael Patyk, Albuquerque

“This is not the right solution to improve learning outcomes. The academic school year was already long prior to this change. Adding days will just increase strain on all staff and cause the children to mentally check out sooner than they did before. It’s a mistake, and it will show.”

— Kellie Metz, Albuquerque

“APS has so much substandard performance and service to account for in all areas of the organization. This schedule proposal appears to be nothing more than rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic. They should start by initiating a year-round school schedule to make up for lost learning time.”

— Dan Sparacino, Albuquerque

“The need for farm-specific long summer break no longer exists. Too much time away from school means having to relearn on return to school. Let’s do a short summer break, short spring break, short fall break and a winter holiday break. The result — smarter kids.”

— Kenneth Cooper, Albuquerque

“Strongly support the longer APS school year but please allocate it to classroom or academic studies, not parent or teacher meetings.”

— David Livingston, Albuquerque

THIS WEEK’S QUESTION:

What do you think about Mayor Tim Keller’s proposal to impound or boot the cars of people parked on city streets or other city property who have at least three unpaid speed-camera citations?

Want to participate in Top of Mind? Send your thoughts in 50 words or less to question@abqjournal.com. Responses must include your name and city to be published.

Or use our form at www.abqjournal.com/top-of-mind-weekly-question-form