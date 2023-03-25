 Mexico hopes to host Summer Olympics in 2036 or 2040 - Albuquerque Journal

Mexico hopes to host Summer Olympics in 2036 or 2040

By Associated Press

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Mexico has declared its desire to host the Summer Olympics in 2036 or 2040 and says it already has most of the sports infrastructure required.

Interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics had earlier been expressed by officials in countries including Egypt, England, India, Indonesia, Qatar and South Korea.

Mexico City hosted the Summer Games in 1968.

Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard and Mexican Olympic Committee president María José Alcalá met Friday with IOC president Thomas Bach. Ebrard delivered a letter of intent to Bach.

A city or region wasn’t specified but Ebrard and Alcalá said a committee would be formed to support the initiative.

Last October, International Olympic Committee director general Christophe De Kepper said they were talking to “10 interested NOCs and regions across four continents” regarding potential candidacies for future Summer Games. The 2036 edition is the next available to be awarded.

___

