 30th annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration 'March for Justice': 10 pictures from the march - Albuquerque Journal

30th annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration ‘March for Justice’: 10 pictures from the march

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

A chilly Saturday morning didn’t deter people from joining the “March for Justice” — part of the 30th annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration in Albuquerque.

Participants waved signs — with messages in Spanish and English — proclaiming “We are all essential” and “¡La lucha obrera no tiene fronteras,” meaning “The workers’ struggle has no borders.”

Organizations taking part included the United Farm Workers, El Centro Poder y Acción and the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Huerta delivered the keynote address at the event named for the civil rights leaders, with festivities held at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

Mariachi Herencia from Atrisco Heritage Academy High School performs for onlookers during the 30th annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration March for Justice on March 25, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
Participants from the Recuerda a Cesar Chavez Committee lead the 30th annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration March for Justice on March 25, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
Mother and daughter Hilaria and Stephanie, 17, walk together with the El Centro Poder y Acción during the during the 30th annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration March for Justice on March 25, 2023. “Todos somos esenciales” translates as “We are all essential.”
Members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation wave signs and chant call and response slogans during the 30th annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration March for Justice on March 25, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
Carlos Bransford holds a sign saying César y Dolores Si as he marches with the crowd during the 30th annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration March for Justice on March 25, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
Members of the New Mexico Carpenters Union bear the American and New Mexican flag during the 30th annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration March for Justice on March 25, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
Participants from the United Farm Workers during the 30th annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration March for Justice on March 25, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

A row of vintage cars from the Drifters Car Club head along Fourth SW during the 30th annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration March for Justice on March 25, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
A vintage truck from the Drifters Car Club lines up during the 30th annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration March for Justice on March 25, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » 30th annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration ‘March for Justice’: 10 pictures from the march

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
30th annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration 'March ...
ABQnews Seeker
Pictures from the March for Justice ... Pictures from the March for Justice at the 30th annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration.
2
Top of Mind: What do you think about APS’ ...
ABQnews Seeker
OPINION: What do you think about ... OPINION: What do you think about Mayor Tim Keller's proposal to impound or boot the cars of people parked on city streets or other ...
3
‘They’re fearful:’ What New Mexico abortion providers are seeing ...
ABQnews Seeker
An 18-year-old rape victim hiding her ... An 18-year-old rape victim hiding her pregnancy from her family, and a couple who left their cell phones in Texas for fear of being ...
4
In recent years, New Mexico leaders have taken steps ...
ABQnews Seeker
In the past two years, New ... In the past two years, New Mexico has taken steps to protect or expand abortion services. Here's what they've done.
5
Food truck La Sirenita makes permanent stop at former ...
ABQnews Seeker
There's a familiar name on the ... There's a familiar name on the menu at La Sirenita, a Mexican restaurant which opened earlier this month: Quarters Barbecue.
6
Housing Trust funds boost 4 projects
ABQnews Seeker
Over $2M approved by the New ... Over $2M approved by the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority
7
A half-century later, activist and NM native Dolores Huerta ...
ABQnews Seeker
Huerta is back in her native ... Huerta is back in her native New Mexico to participate the 30th Annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration on Saturday, March 25, at ...
8
Javonte Johnson latest Lobo to enter transfer portal
ABQnews Seeker
Javonte Johnson, who started 65 games ... Javonte Johnson, who started 65 games at UNM, is the fourth Lobo this week to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
9
PBR in the Pit? It’s a slam dunk says ...
ABQnews Seeker
Ty Murray feels right at home ... Ty Murray feels right at home in the Pit, where the annual PBR tour stop has become a huge hit for fans and the ...