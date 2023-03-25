30th annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration ‘March for Justice’: 10 pictures from the march

A chilly Saturday morning didn’t deter people from joining the “March for Justice” — part of the 30th annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration in Albuquerque.

Participants waved signs — with messages in Spanish and English — proclaiming “We are all essential” and “¡La lucha obrera no tiene fronteras,” meaning “The workers’ struggle has no borders.”

Organizations taking part included the United Farm Workers, El Centro Poder y Acción and the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Huerta delivered the keynote address at the event named for the civil rights leaders, with festivities held at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.