In recent years, New Mexico leaders have taken steps to protect or expand abortion access. Here’s what they’ve done.

In the past two years, New Mexico has taken steps to protect or expand abortion services.

■ In 2021, the Legislature repealed a state law that criminalized abortion but had been moot while Roe v. Wade stood. This meant it didn’t go into effect when Roe v. Wade was overturned about 15 months later.

■ In August, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order designating $10 million of her capital outlay funds to develop a reproductive health care clinic in Doña Ana County.

■ In the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers passed House Bill 7, which prohibited jurisdictions from denying, restricting or discriminating against a person’s right to use or refuse reproductive health care. Those who pushed for ordinances restricting abortion in five cities and counties in eastern New Mexico say they want to challenge the law up to the U.S. Supreme Court.

■ Lawmakers also passed Senate Bill 13, which shields doctors and nurses from civil and criminal investigations by other entities in states where abortion is banned. It codifies an executive order Lujan Grisham issued days after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

