Photos: Rio Rancho takes on Carlsbad in the Sal Puentes Invitational championship game By Jon Austria / Photo & Visuals Editor Published: Saturday, March 25th, 2023 at 5:05PMUpdated: Saturday, March 25th, 2023 at 5:16PM Rio Rancho High School honors Sal Puentes before facing off against Carlsbad during the Sal Puentes Invitational championship game at Rio Rancho High School on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Carlsbad's Tristin Thomas motions to his teammates after reaching second base during the Sal Puentes Invitational championship game against Rio Rancho at Rio Rancho High School on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Rio Rancho players cheer on batter Jason Parker during the Sal Puentes Invitational championship game against Carlsbad High School at Rio Rancho High School on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Carlsbad's Sal Puentes reacts after reaching first and driving in a run against Rio Rancho during the Sal Puentes Invitational championship game at Rio Rancho High School on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Rio Rancho infielder Niko Alcala fields the ball to first base during the Sal Puentes Invitational championship game against Carlsbad at Rio Rancho High School on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Rio Rancho High School's Kai Fitak scores on a walk during the Sal Puentes Invitational championship game against Carlsbad at Rio Rancho High School on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Rio Rancho's Nick DiGregorio scores a run during the fist inning during the Sal Puentes Invitational championship game against Carlsbad High School at Rio Rancho High School on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)