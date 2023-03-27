Talking Grammer, Ep. 61: Transferring Lobo forward Josiah Allick

In Episode 61 of the Talking Grammer podcast, I catch up with now former UNM starting power forward Josiah Allick who caught Lobo fans by surprise this past week when he entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. What went into his decision? Was there a problem with coaches, teammates or will he be getting more NIL money by going elsewhere? He explains his decision and discusses his one season with the Lobos basketball program.

