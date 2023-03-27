 After March snowstorms, Ski Santa Fe extends season - Albuquerque Journal

After March snowstorms, Ski Santa Fe extends season

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

George Dalton Jr., from League City, Texas, snowboards down a run last year at Ski Santa Fe dressed in spring attire. The ski area announced on Friday that it was extending its season through April 16 (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

March snowstorms boded well for local ski slopes.

Ski Santa Fe on Friday announced that they will be extending their season through Sunday, April 16.

“Spring has yet to arrive at Ski Santa Fe and we aren’t ready for the season to end! We have received more than 4 feet of snow in the month of March and conditions are as good as they get,” the ski area wrote on its website.

The area, which is the closest ski area to Albuquerque that opened this year, reported a 92-inch base and 98% of the mountain was open on Sunday. It received more than four feet of snow so far in March.

The ski hill will be open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

