 Meteorologists say El Niño pattern typically brings wetter weather and will replace La Niña weather pattern - Albuquerque Journal

Meteorologists say El Niño pattern typically brings wetter weather and will replace La Niña weather pattern

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Maks Derylo and his 6-year-old daughter Olivia walk in the rain on Ellison Street in Albuquerque on a recent day. The departure of the La Niña weather pattern is the reason cloud watchers have seen a more active storm track over the western U.S. recently. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

If you’re nostalgic for New Mexico winters with lower temperatures and lots of mountain snow leading to abundant spring runoff, then here’s some good news.

The La Niña weather pattern that has dominated during the last three winters has departed and it looks like we’re heading into an El Niño weather pattern, which typically brings colder and wetter weather during New Mexico winters, said Joe Diaz, KOAT-TV’s chief meteorologist.

“It depends on where the heating is in the Pacific and where the tropical thunderstorms bubble up that impact the direct storm track as it pushes on into the southern U.S.,” Diaz said. “But every El Niño is different and generally speaking they favor southern New Mexico and then work up to the north. El Niño is not as big a player as you get to northern New Mexico on into southern Colorado.”

During a La Niña weather pattern, “winter is usually good in the mountains of Southern Colorado with the snowpack, and it’s decent in the northern part of New Mexico,” Diaz said. “But when you get to southern New Mexico, La Niñas really wreak havoc on the mountain snowpack.”

For Albuquerque, the switch to El Niño also means “more opportunities for winter moisture,” be it rain or snow, Diaz said.

The oceanic and atmospheric mechanics of La Niña and El Niño weather patterns can be a bit confusing.

Michael Anand, a meteorologist with the Albuquerque office of the National Weather Service, explained that “a La Niña occurs when the equatorial surface water off the coast of South America, which is generally pretty cold, is even colder than normal. That increases the trade winds circulation, which causes most of the equatorial convection, or thunderstorm activity, to occur in the tropics around Indonesia, Southeast Asia and East Asia.”

In the United States, La Niña causes the jet stream, the ribbon of fast-moving air in the upper atmosphere, to move farther north in latitude, resulting in storms tracking farther north and leaving the southern portion of the U.S., including much of New Mexico, to experience drier and warmer winters, Anand said.

An El Niño weather pattern “is basically the opposite of the La Niña” pattern, he said. Equatorial surface water along the coast of South America warms up rapidly, “generally increasing 1-3 degrees above average, which doesn’t sound like much, but makes a big difference.” That warming occurs when the trade winds weaken, allowing warmer waters from the Western Pacific to move toward the Eastern Pacific. That in turn causes the high altitude jet stream above the United States to shift farther south in latitude, bringing with it more winter storm activity to the southern portions of the country.

It wasn’t until earlier this month that the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center formally announced that the La Niña pattern had ended, but there were signs as early as January that it was releasing its grip, Anand said.

“So it was basically over earlier this year, and that’s the reason why we’ve had this more recent active storm track over the western U.S.,” he said.

Generally speaking, the two weather patterns express themselves as winter phenomena, and have little effect on weather at other times of the year, he said.

Even though La Niña has departed, the reappearance of El Niño is not a given. “We’ve transitioned from a La Niña pattern to a neutral pattern, but we’re projecting to transition to an El Niño later this year, sometime in the fall or winter months,” Anand said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Meteorologists say El Niño pattern typically brings wetter weather and will replace La Niña weather pattern

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
In recent years, New Mexico leaders have taken steps ...
ABQnews Seeker
In the past two years, New ... In the past two years, New Mexico has taken steps to protect or expand abortion services. Here's what they've done.
2
Police: Albuquerque movie theater staff wrestled loaded assault rifle ...
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque man was charged with ... An Albuquerque man was charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm into a licensed liquor establishment and negligent use of a deadly weapon in connection ...
3
FBI raid nets 100,000 fentanyl pills, 16 pounds of ...
ABQnews Seeker
One of the men arrested "was ... One of the men arrested "was found to be in possession of an incredible amount of drugs," a motion reads.
4
After March snowstorms, Ski Santa Fe extends season
ABQnews Seeker
March snowstorms boded well for local ... March snowstorms boded well for local ski slopes. Ski Santa Fe on Friday announced that they will be extending their season through Sunday, April ...
5
Talking Grammer, Ep. 61: Transferring Lobo forward Josiah Allick
ABQnews Seeker
Josiah Allick explains his decision to ... Josiah Allick explains his decision to transfer away from the Lobo basketball team and his thoughts about his one season at UNM.
6
Readers chime in on confusion over flashing yellow turn ...
ABQnews Seeker
According to the federal Manual on ... According to the federal Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, a "study found converting circular green permissive left-turn displays to flashing yellow arrow improved ...
7
‘They’re fearful:’ What New Mexico abortion providers are seeing ...
ABQnews Seeker
An 18-year-old rape victim hiding her ... An 18-year-old rape victim hiding her pregnancy from her family, and a couple who left their cell phones in Texas for fear of being ...
8
New Mexico was once among a handful of states ...
ABQnews Seeker
While third trimester abortion procedures are ... While third trimester abortion procedures are still legal in New Mexico, the only local clinic to offer the service put its program on hold ...
9
Pink Pony Soft Serve saddles up to new location
ABQnews Seeker
Beth Hommell opened Pink Pony Soft ... Beth Hommell opened Pink Pony Soft Serve as a food truck last year, and had a regular stop at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe. ...
10
Young siblings tied to brutal park beating, rape of ...
ABQnews Seeker
An investigation into the attack of ... An investigation into the attack of a teenage girl at a Southeast Albuquerque park led detectives to arrest a 12-year-old girl in the beating ...