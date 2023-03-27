Hobbs police officer shoots and injures teenager in stolen vehicle

A Hobbs police officer shot and injured a 17-year-old, who had accelerated toward an officer in a stolen vehicle prior to the shooting, according to New Mexico State Police.

Wilson Silver, a spokesman for the agency, said in a news release the Hobbs police at around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday were called to a fight involving several people. Police said that a person, later identified as Christopher Rojas, fled the scene in a stolen Dodge Charger.

When a Hobbs officer tried to stop Rojas, the teenager drove toward the officer and crashed into a park vehicle, Wilson said.

He said that when the officer moved out of his car, Rojas again accelerated toward the officer, who shot at least one round into the vehicle, striking Rojas.

While he was being taken into custody, Rojas ran from police in handcuffs and a Hobbs police officer was hurt and suffered minor injuries.

Rojas was taken to a hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries before being booked into the Lea County Detention Center on charges from a previous incident, according to NMSP. Those charges include shooting at or from a motor vehicle, unlawful carrying of a handgun by a person under 19 years old and resisting or evading police.

Wilson said Rojas will face additional charges stemming from Saturday’s incident.

NMSP didn’t identify the Hobbs officer who shot Rojas.