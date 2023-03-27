 Hobbs police officer shoots and injures teenager in stolen vehicle - Albuquerque Journal

Hobbs police officer shoots and injures teenager in stolen vehicle

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

A Hobbs police officer shot and injured a 17-year-old, who had accelerated toward an officer in a stolen vehicle prior to the shooting, according to New Mexico State Police.

Wilson Silver, a spokesman for the agency, said in a news release the Hobbs police at around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday were called to a fight involving several people. Police said that a person, later identified as Christopher Rojas, fled the scene in a stolen Dodge Charger.

When a Hobbs officer tried to stop Rojas, the teenager drove toward the officer and crashed into a park vehicle, Wilson said.

He said that when the officer moved out of his car, Rojas again accelerated toward the officer, who shot at least one round into the vehicle, striking Rojas.

While he was being taken into custody, Rojas ran from police in handcuffs and a Hobbs police officer was hurt and suffered minor injuries.

Rojas was taken to a hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries before being booked into the Lea County Detention Center on charges from a previous incident, according to NMSP. Those charges include shooting at or from a motor vehicle, unlawful carrying of a handgun by a person under 19 years old and resisting or evading police.

Wilson said Rojas will face additional charges stemming from Saturday’s incident.

NMSP didn’t identify the Hobbs officer who shot Rojas.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Hobbs police officer shoots and injures teenager in stolen vehicle

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Hobbs police officer shoots and injures teenager in stolen ...
ABQnews Seeker
Hobbs police were called to a ... Hobbs police were called to a fight involving several people at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday. An officer shot a 17-year-old who was driving a ...
2
A basketball decision: Josiah Allick opens up on opting ...
ABQnews Seeker
Josiah Allick, a fan favorite who ... Josiah Allick, a fan favorite who many assumed would be back in the frontcourt for Richard Pitino's team next season at UNM, put his ...
3
'They made a statement by hiring a guy like ...
ABQnews Seeker
"I think they made a statement ... "I think they made a statement when they hired a guy like me," said Jason Hooten, who came from Sam Houston State and was ...
4
At 41, Holly Holm continues to evolve as a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's Holm, who at age 41 ... Albuquerque's Holm, who at age 41 has signed a six-fight contract extension with the UFC, soundly defeated Yana Santos — a mere kid of ...
5
APD reviewed every 2022 police shooting. Here are the ...
ABQnews Seeker
New equipment and training are among ... New equipment and training are among the actions proposed by the Albuquerque Police leadership group.
6
Meteorologists say El Niño typically brings wetter weather to ...
ABQnews Seeker
With the departure of La Niña, ... With the departure of La Niña, New Mexicans can expect to see lower temperatures and wetter weather in wintertime, a meteorologist said.
7
Stansbury, Dems call on Buttigieg to increase train regulations
ABQnews Seeker
U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., and ... U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., and two other Democratic representatives wrote to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, calling for stricter regulations after a hazardous train ...
8
FBI raid nets 100,000 fentanyl pills, 16 pounds of ...
ABQnews Seeker
One of the men arrested "was ... One of the men arrested "was found to be in possession of an incredible amount of drugs," a motion reads.
9
Talking Grammer, Ep. 61: Transferring Lobo forward Josiah Allick
ABQnews Seeker
Josiah Allick explains his decision to ... Josiah Allick explains his decision to transfer away from the Lobo basketball team and his thoughts about his one season at UNM.