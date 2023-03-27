 Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow to testify in Utah ski crash trial - Albuquerque Journal

Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow to testify in Utah ski crash trial

By Sam Metz / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 skiing collision at one of the most upscale resorts in North America is expected to take the stand Monday as the closely watched trial goes into its second week.

Attorneys said Friday that retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, would likely testify first on Monday, before his attorneys rest and hand the Utah courtroom over to Paltrow’s defense team to make their case. Paltrow’s attorneys are expected to call her two children — Moses and Apple — and a ski instructor who was present the day of the collision.

Sanderson is suing Paltrow for more than $300,000, claiming she skied recklessly into him from behind on a beginner ski slope, breaking four of his ribs and causing head trauma that manifested as post-concussion syndrome after the crash. Paltrow has countersued for $1 and attorney fees, alleging Sanderson was at fault and veered into her from behind.

After Paltrow testified Friday that the collision began when Sanderson’s skis zoomed between her legs, attorneys will likely question Sanderson on his recollections. Craig Ramon, the sole eyewitness of the crash, testified that he heard a loud scream and saw Paltrow hit Sanderson, causing his skis to fly up into the air before he plummeted down in a “spread eagle” position.

Attorneys will probably ask Sanderson about the post-concussion symptoms that medical experts and his doctors testified to last week. Paltrow’s attorneys are also expected to ask about his references to the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer’s fame and whether the lawsuit amounts to an attempt to exploit it.

Although the courtroom in Park City, Utah, was far from full throughout the first week of the trial, the case has emerged as the most closely watched celebrity trial since Johnny Depp took Amber Heard to court almost a year ago. Clips of attorney outbursts and Paltrow’s Friday testimony have been cut and circulated widely on social media, while observers have debated the motivations on both sides to sustain the prolonged legal battle seven years after the collision.

The amount of money at stake for both sides pales in comparison to the typical legal costs of a multiyear lawsuit, private security detail and expert witness-heavy trial.

Home » Around the Region » Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow to testify in Utah ski crash trial

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
APD reviewed every 2022 police shooting. Here are the ...
ABQnews Seeker
New equipment and training are among ... New equipment and training are among the actions proposed by the Albuquerque Police leadership group.
2
New Mexico Gay Men's Chorus takes on the legacy ...
ABQnews Seeker
'The Show Must Go On' will ... 'The Show Must Go On' will open on Friday, March 31, at Santa Fe's Lensic Performing Arts Center, and on Saturday, April 1, and ...
3
Meteorologists say El Niño typically brings wetter weather to ...
ABQnews Seeker
With the departure of La Niña, ... With the departure of La Niña, New Mexicans can expect to see lower temperatures and wetter weather in wintertime, a meteorologist said.
4
At 41, Holly Holm continues to evolve as a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's Holm, who at age 41 ... Albuquerque's Holm, who at age 41 has signed a six-fight contract extension with the UFC, soundly defeated Yana Santos — a mere kid of ...
5
Police: Albuquerque movie theater staff wrestled loaded assault rifle ...
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque man was charged with ... An Albuquerque man was charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm into a licensed liquor establishment and negligent use of a deadly weapon in connection ...
6
FBI raid nets 100,000 fentanyl pills, 16 pounds of ...
ABQnews Seeker
One of the men arrested "was ... One of the men arrested "was found to be in possession of an incredible amount of drugs," a motion reads.
7
A basketball decision: Josiah Allick opens up on opting ...
ABQnews Seeker
Josiah Allick, a fan favorite who ... Josiah Allick, a fan favorite who many assumed would be back for the Lobos, entered the transfer portal. In his own words, he tells ...
8
A look at five Public Art Program works near ...
ABQnews Seeker
This is the 45th year of ... This is the 45th year of the city of Albuquerque's Public Art Program and it has amassed more than 1,000 pieces for the public ...
9
After March snowstorms, Ski Santa Fe extends season
ABQnews Seeker
March snowstorms boded well for local ... March snowstorms boded well for local ski slopes. Ski Santa Fe on Friday announced that they will be extending their season through Sunday, April ...
10
Yodice: High-octane starters made All-Metro basketball selections simple
ABQnews Seeker
One final bow to prep basketball ... One final bow to prep basketball today as the Journal presents its All-Metro selections for the 2022-23 season.