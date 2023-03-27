I-40 eastbound out of Gallup closed overnight

Eastbound Interstate 40 will be shut down at Exit 16 (west Gallup) from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday into Tuesday and Tuesday into Wednesday. Drivers are encouraged to seek accommodations in Gallup as no detour is available, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

The interstate is being closed to traffic for roadwork. A contractor is performing mill and inlay work on I-40 eastbound from Gallup to Coolidge (Exit 44). Westbound traffic will not be affected.

NMDOT is encouraging motorists to stay up to date with road conditions by calling 511 or visiting NMRoads.com.