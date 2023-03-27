Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office establishes helpline for general inquiries

People who lost property in the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire can now call a helpline for assistance with filing their claims.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon’s Claims Office has established 505-955-7133 as a new helpline designed to help callers “get answers to questions about office locations, officer hours and general Claims Office and claims process information,” according to a FEMA news release.

Claims Office team members will be available through the helpline from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, according to the release.

Claimants can also email the claims office their questions at claimsoffice@fema.dhs.gov or visit the website for more detailed information and answers to frequently asked questions.

“We are committed to ensuring a simple claims process, including providing one-on-one assistance at fixed and mobile offices to those who submit a claim.” FEMA’s website states.

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire — which started as two separate U.S. Forest Service prescribed burns — destroyed more than 900 structures while burning across more than 340,000 acres in Northern New Mexico last year. It was the largest recorded fire in New Mexico’s history.