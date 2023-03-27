PBR Ty Murray Invitational held at the Pit in Albuquerque. Take a look. By ABQJournal News Staff Published: Monday, March 27th, 2023 at 12:30PMUpdated: Monday, March 27th, 2023 at 12:50PM Photos Dalton Kasel, 24, from Muleshoe, Texas attempts hold on during the 15/15 Bucking Battle during the second night of the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)Dalton Kasel, 24, from Muleshoe, Texas checks his phone backstage as he prepares for his ride ahead during the second night of the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)Chase Dougherty rides Phantom Fury during the first night of the 26th annual PBR Unleash The Beast Ty Murray Invitational at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)Ty Murray kicks-off the night during the PBR Unleash The Beast Invitational at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)Euduardo Aparecido rides Falcon Eddie during the first night of the 26th annual PBR Unleash The Beast Ty Murray Invitational at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)Chase Dougherty rides Phantom Fury during the first night of the 26th annual PBR Unleash The Beast Ty Murray Invitational at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)Dalton Kasel, 24, from Muleshoe, Texas competes during the 15/15 Bucking Battle during the second night of the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)Euduardo Aparecido rides Falcon Eddie during the first night of the 26th annual PBR Unleash The Beast Ty Murray Invitational at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)Silvano Alves scores 89.5 points after riding bull Mr. Nasty during the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at the Pit in Albuquerque NM on March 26, 2023. (Mike Sandoval/For the Albuquerque Journal)Silvano Alves looks at his score and celebrates after scoring 89.5 points after riding bull Mr. Nasty during the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at the Pit in Albuquerque NM on March 26, 2023. (Mike Sandoval/For the Albuquerque Journal) Albuquerque NMJosh Frost goes in the opposite direction from the bull Stonewall during the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at the Pit in Albuquerque NM on March 26, 2023. (Mike Sandoval/For the Albuquerque Journal)Kaique Pacheco gets big air during the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at the Pit in Albuquerque NM on March 26, 2023. Pacheco would go on to place second with an overall score 171.25 points. (Mike Sandoval/For the Albuquerque Journal) Albuquerque NMColten Fritzlan attempts to hang on to the bull, Prime Tested, during the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at the Pit in Albuquerque NM on March 26, 2023. Fritzlan would go on to win contest with an overall score 172.25 points. (Mike Sandoval/For the Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1of14 Next Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLNyQ2jwz- Stories PBR: Kasel aims to be best at what he loves Dalton Kasel is the highest-ranked American in the Unleash the Beast world championship standings for… March 25, 2023 10:20PM PBR in the Pit? It’s a slam dunk says founder Ty Murray Ty Murray feels right at home in the Pit, where the annual PBR tour stop… March 24, 2023 9:58PM Home » Sports » PBR Ty Murray Invitational held at the Pit in Albuquerque. Take a look. Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community. • Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share? We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com taboola desktop ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages Questions about the Legislature? Albuquerque Journal can get you answers Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Your Question/s *LayoutName *FirstLastEmail *Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.Submit Question MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS View All PBR Ty Murray Invitational held at the Pit in Albuquerque. Take a look. In case you missed it, check out the photos, stories and video from this weekend's… A basketball decision: Josiah Allick opens up on opting to transfer out of New Mexico Josiah Allick, a fan favorite who many assumed would be back for the Lobos, entered… Double Exposure: Bringing to light the untold - and untrue - stories behind the pictures The Journal's weekly captions contest allows readers to create a clever meme out of… More ABQnews Seeker