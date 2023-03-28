WaFd’s Lonnie Corral promoted to senior VP

Lonnie Corral of WaFd Bank New Mexico has been promoted to senior vice president in the Las Cruces and southern New Mexico markets. Corral will continue to lead the nine branches he oversees in southern New Mexico. Corral has more than 31 years of retail banking experience and previously served as vice president and division manager for WaFd Bank New Mexico. He is an active member of both the Southern New Mexico and El Paso communities and is a current member of the El Paso Association of Builders, the Las Cruces Association of Realtors and the Mesilla Valley Economic Development Alliance. He is also a graduate of the Leadership New Mexico Class of 2021.