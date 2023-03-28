David Batista named branch manager with Yellowstone Landscape

David Batista has been promoted to landscape maintenance branch manager in Albuquerque with Yellowstone Landscape. Batista has been with Yellowstone Landscape for 17 years. He started as a crew leader right out of college, then moved up to be a construction crew leader, construction field supervisor, irrigation service manager and construction project manager for some of Yellowstone’s largest accounts. Batista graduated from New Mexico State University with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture with an emphasis in horticulture and landscape design. Celebrating 50 years this year, Yellowstone Landscape, previously Heads Up Landscape Contractors, was founded in 1973 by Gary Mallory as a two-man residential lawn sprinkler service.