Crash involving stolen vehicle seriously injures child, adult

Police say a man stole a state-owned vehicle from the New Mexico State Fairgrounds Monday morning and then ran a stop sign in a nearby neighborhood, crashing into a Jeep and critically injuring the other driver and a 10-year-old girl.

The two were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman.

He said the driver of the stolen car — 37-year-old John Eugene Bearden Jr. — fled the scene and was found hiding in a shed less than a quarter of a mile away.

Bearden was taken to the hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries. He was screened for intoxication and a warrant has been approved to draw and test his blood, Gallegos said.

He said Bearden will be charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash involving serious physical injury, and great bodily harm by vehicle.

Gallegos said around 7:45 a.m. officers were called to the area near San Pedro and Bell S.E. for a crash. When they arrived they determined that the stolen vehicle, a maroon Chevy SUV, had been speeding eastbound on Bell approaching San Pedro.

“The driver of the stolen vehicle ran a stop sign and t-boned a gray Jeep SUV in the intersection,” Gallegos said. “The collision came to a rest in the front yard of 600 San Pedro Dr., S.E.”

He said the occupants of the jeep — a 43-year-old male driver and the girl, were taken to the hospital.

“After the collision, the driver of the stolen Chevy SUV exited and fled on foot,” Gallegos said. “Another call came in from a resident advising a male subject was hiding in a shed in their backyard.”

New Mexico State Police officers and an APD officer took Bearden into custody near the 500 block of Dakota SE.

A spokeswoman for EXPO New Mexico confirmed that the state-owned vehicle had been stolen from the events center but referred all other questions to the police.