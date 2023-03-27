New Mexico Military Institute to open new academy for sixth through eighth-grade students

The New Mexico Military Institute will open a new “intermediate preparatory” school near its Roswell campus in August, serving sixth, seventh and eighth grade students.

The Intermediate Preparatory Academy will be located next to NMMI’s golf course, about a half-mile from the main campus at 101 W. College Blvd., according to a news release from NMMI.

“IPA will offer a unique and innovative academic program that emphasizes fundamentals while also incorporating immersive and integrated learning experiences,” NMMI President Jerry Grizzle said in the release.

The new academy will kick off the 2023-24 school year with a single class of sixth graders. Seventh and eighth grades will be introduced “until the school reaches its initial target size of approximately 240 intermediate school students,” the release states.

The idea for the new school was introduced in 2019 with the goal of preparing and recruiting students for NMMI’s ninth grade.

“There remains a desire from local and regional constituents for an option from public educational choices, as well as the use of available resources to provide proactive, relevant, and innovative academic support services,” the release states.

Funding for part of the project came from Land Grant Permanent Fund distributions to NMMI while the facility and renovations came from the NMMI Foundation, according to the release.

NMMI is a public, two-year military college and high school founded in 1891. Around 1,000 cadets are enrolled every year in both college and high school levels, according to its website.