Editorial: APS calendar plan earns mixed grades

Change can be good. And change can be difficult. But change just for the sake of change is simply disruptive and accomplishes little. That’s why Albuquerque Public Schools’ administration needs to make a strong case for the changes it is proposing for the calendar for the 2023-24 school year.

Because from where we stand, some of these changes make sense, some are head scratchers and the end result is too few additional class days.

As-is, the proposal (mandated by legislation awaiting the governor’s signature) would shorten summer and fall breaks, expand winter break to about two and a half weeks, expand spring break to about two weeks, and increase the number of instructional days from 178 to 182.

There is a lot of merit in a schedule that shortens breaks and reduces learning loss. But why extend winter and spring breaks rather than add instructional days for students?

The new schedule would start the fall semesters at most schools a week earlier on Aug. 3 and extend the last day of school for most students to May 31 instead of the current May 25. Our big question with this plan is: Can APS ensure air conditioning will be working so students don’t swelter the last weeks of May and the entire month of August? Not much learning will occur if that is the case.

Another major concern is releasing many elementary and middle school students hours early on most Wednesdays, bringing back a childcare nightmare for working parents.

We agree teachers need time for preparation and training, but are four measly extra learning days and short Wednesdays the best way to accomplish that?

The school district is also considering a later start time for high school students, which has scientific merit and is worth pursuing as long as it doesn’t further stress the district’s transportation system that’s already short bus drivers.

APS is asking for public input on the proposed calendar before the school board likely votes on it next month. Parents, especially working parents, should speak up.

Additional class days, more teacher training and shorter breaks make sense. But not if students get a mere four additional instructional days and the rest translates into an inconsistent schedule for families.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.