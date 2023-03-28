 Editorial: Mayor’s right: Pay camera fines or wear a car boot - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Mayor’s right: Pay camera fines or wear a car boot

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

The city’s Automated Speed Enforcement system that went live last spring is up to 12 cameras and has resulted in about 44,000 citations, demonstrating the huge need for Albuquerque drivers to slow down. This month alone, more than 3,400 tickets have been issued.

The camera citations cost $100 and are not reported to the state or insurance companies. The equipment is calibrated monthly. Drivers can perform four hours of community service instead of paying the citation — Road Runner Food Bank has been the most popular pick — and can fill out an affidavit they were not driving or appeal the ticket. So there’s really no excuse for an unpaid ticket, much less three of them, other than denial and/or arrogance.

But with just 56% of people paying their ASE citations by the 90-day deadline, Mayor Tim Keller is right to propose an ordinance that would empower the parking division to boot vehicles parked on city streets or other city property whose drivers have at least three unpaid speed-camera citations.

The mayor’s proposal — headed to a City Council committee — would give vehicle owners with at least two ASE fines in default a written notice warning of possible booting or impoundment if their vehicles are found parked on city streets or on city-owned or city-managed properties.

The city’s automated speed camera system, which the Journal has supported in its original and in this incarnation, needs teeth to ensure chronic speeders are getting the message and thus slowing down for everyone’s safety. If a $100 notice in the mail (much less three) doesn’t grab someone’s immediate attention, getting “the boot” should.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

