 U.S. renewable electricity surpassed coal in 2022 - Albuquerque Journal

U.S. renewable electricity surpassed coal in 2022

By Isabella O'Malley / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

Electricity generated from renewables surpassed coal in the United States for the first time in 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administration announced Monday.

Renewables also surpassed nuclear generation in 2022 after first doing so last year.

Growth in wind and solar significantly drove the increase in renewable energy and contributed 14% of the electricity produced domestically in 2022. Hydropower contributed 6%, and biomass and geothermal sources generated less than 1%.

“I’m happy to see we’ve crossed that threshold, but that is only a step in what has to be a very rapid and much cheaper journey,” said Stephen Porder, a professor of ecology and assistant provost for sustainability at Brown University.

California produced 26% of the national utility-scale solar electricity followed by Texas with 16% and North Carolina with 8%.

The most wind generation occurred in Texas, which accounted for 26% of the U.S. total followed by Iowa (10%) and Oklahoma (9%).

“This booming growth is driven largely by economics,” said Gregory Wetstone, president and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy. “Over the past decade, the levelized cost of wind energy declined by 70 percent, while the levelized cost of solar power has declined by an even more impressive 90 percent.”

“Renewable energy is now the most affordable source of new electricity in much of the country,” added Wetstone.

The Energy Information Administration projected that the wind share of the U.S. electricity generation mix will increase from 11% to 12% from 2022 to 2023 and that solar will grow from 4% to 5% during the period. The natural gas share is expected to remain at 39% from 2022 to 2023, and coal is projected to decline from 20% last year to 17% this year.

“Wind and solar are going to be the backbone of the growth in renewables, but whether or not they can provide 100% of the U.S. electricity without backup is something that engineers are debating,” said Brown University’s Porder.

Many decisions lie ahead, he said, as the proportion of renewables that supply the energy grid increases.

This presents challenges for engineers and policy-makers, Porder said, because existing energy grids were built to deliver power from a consistent source. Renewables such as solar and wind generate power intermittently. So battery storage, long-distance transmission and other steps will be needed to help address these challenges, he said.

The EIA report found the country remains heavily reliant on the burning of climate-changing fossil fuels. Coal-fired generation was 20% of the electric sector in 2022, a decline from 23% in 2021. Natural gas was the largest source of electricity in the U.S. in 2022, generating 39% last year compared to 37% in 2021.

“When you look at the data, natural gas has been a major driver for lowering greenhouse gas emissions from electricity because it’s been largely replacing coal-fired power plants,” said Melissa Lott, director of research for the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University.

“Moving forward, you can’t have emissions continuing to go up, you need to bring them down quickly,” added Lott.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) influenced the amount of renewable energy projects that went online in 2022, Lott said, and it’s expected to have a “tremendous” impact on accelerating clean energy projects. ___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Home » Business » Energy » U.S. renewable electricity surpassed coal in 2022

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
U.S. renewable electricity surpassed coal in 2022
Energy
Electricity generated from renewables surpassed coal ... Electricity generated from renewables surpassed coal in the United States for the first time in 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administration announced Monday. Renewables ...
2
What do PNM-Avangrid merger opponents really want?
ABQnews Seeker
Here's what merger supporters and opponents ... Here's what merger supporters and opponents have to say about the public-power movement’s influence on the Avangrid-PNM deal.
3
How a Maine power struggle made its way into ...
ABQnews Seeker
A closer look at how Avangrid's ... A closer look at how Avangrid's problems in Maine played a role in the PRC's deliberations.
4
More parties weigh in on request before Supreme Court ...
ABQnews Seeker
At least five intervening parties have ... At least five intervening parties have now filed responses.
5
Chamber leaders assess impact on businesses after legislative session
ABQnews Seeker
The Journal reached out to three ... The Journal reached out to three chamber leaders - New Mexico Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rob Black, Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce ...
6
Avangrid-PNM merger motion: What we know as it moves ...
Business
PNM, Avangrid and the NMPRC request ... PNM, Avangrid and the NMPRC request that the New Mexico Supreme Court expeditiously dismiss the pending appeal and remand this matter for rehearing and ...
7
Two utility cases, two different outcomes
ABQnews Seeker
Why did New Mexico’s Public Regulation ... Why did New Mexico’s Public Regulation Commission approve an El Paso Electric buyout, then scrutinize and reject PNM’s merger a year later?
8
Arcosa chooses New Mexico for new wind-tower production facility
ABQnews Seeker
Belen will get a big economic ... Belen will get a big economic boost with the expansion of a wind-tower manufacturer into the area, one that will add roughly 250 jobs. ...
9
Biden OKs Alaska oil project, draws ire of environmentalists
Energy
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Biden administration ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Biden administration said Monday it is approving a huge oil-drilling project on Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope, a major environmental decision ...