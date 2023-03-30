Chef’s kiss: 6 for-sale Albuquerque-area houses under $500K with chef’s kitchens

Having a large kitchen is a plus for any homeowner, especially those who enjoy cooking or hosting regularly.

A spacious floor plan, good appliances, ample counter space and cupboards for storage can turn a home cooking area into a chef’s kitchen.

Here are six houses in the Albuquerque-metro area that fit the bill.

Price: $320,000

44 Berta Drive

This kitchen features custom hickory cabinets and a red cedar wood bar counter. The home is located on more than three acres and also features hardwood floors, a recently added fenced-in patio and artificial turf. Solar panels help keep the electric bills low.

Year built: 1980

House size: 1,292 square feet

Lot size: 3.03 acres

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1 full bath

Price: $350,000

59 Milton Loop

This freshly remodeled home offers a chef’s kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and granite countertops. The master bathroom features marble flooring, a garden tub and dual vanities. The backyard hosts a pavilion, outdoor grill station and fire pit. There is also a large storage shed and RV parking with full 30-amp hookups.

Year built: 1998

House size: 1,462 square feet

Lot size: 0.33 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 1 full bath and one three-quarter bath

Price: $369,000

5507 La Salle Place NW

This newly updated home offers a roomy kitchen with a central island and extra storage space under spacious countertops. The home also features a wood burning fireplace and stove. The low-maintenance backyard comes with turf grass and two storage sheds.

Year built: 1965

House size: 2,133 square feet

Lot size: 0.18 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 three-quarter baths

Price: $385,000

1601 Corta Cantera

The kitchen here has Bosch appliances and quartz countertops with a bar area. The two-story home comes with a large staircase that leads upstairs to the master bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and garden tub. The backyard is a blank slate waiting to bring landscape dreams to life.

Year built: 2019

House size: 2,223 square feet

Lot size: 0.21 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full baths and 1 half-bath

Price: $460,000

7613 Pickard NE

This spacious kitchen offers a six-burner gas cooktop and a double oven. The home has two living areas with built-in bookshelves, a fire place and wood flooring throughout, with carpet in the bedrooms and living areas. The backyard hosts a variety of seating areas, turf grass and garden beds ready for planting. The front of the house has an iron railing porch.

Year built: 1963

House size: 2,551 square feet

Lot size: 0.23 acres

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 1 full bath, 1 half-bath and 1 three-quarter bath

Price: $480,000

2425 Camino Seville SE