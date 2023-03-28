Police look for driver of pickup truck in fatal shooting

Detectives are looking for a pickup truck believed to be involved in the homicide of a motorcyclist earlier this month in Northwest Albuquerque.

Crime Stoppers sent a photo of the truck sought in the March 18 shooting that killed John Taylor, 43, near Alameda and Corrales, according to a release sent Tuesday. Officers responded sometime before 4:45 p.m. to the shooting and Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

“(Taylor) had been riding a motorcycle when he was shot to death,” the release states. No other details on the case have been given.

Crime Stoppers said the truck appeared to be a mid-2000s gray or white Ford F-150 extended cab with a long bed.

“The truck should stand out because of a black headache rack that is clearly visible,” according to the release. “Please contact police if you have a license plate number or any information regarding this truck.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, anonymously at (505) 843-STOP (7867) or p3tips.com/531.