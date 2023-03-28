 Smashing Pumpkins to play Isleta Amphitheater on Aug. 13 - Albuquerque Journal

Smashing Pumpkins to play Isleta Amphitheater on Aug. 13

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The Smashing Pumpkins will play Isleta Amphitheater on Aug. 13. (Courtesy of Kelly Frey)

“Today” is the greatest day.

The Smashing Pumpkins announced its 26-date tour and there will be a stop at Isleta Amphitheater on Aug. 13.

“The World is a Vampire Tour” will feature Interpol and Rival Sons as openers.

The tour has already sold-out 30k plus capacity shows in Mexico City this year, as well in cities across Australia this spring, and is set to expand to more countries in the future.

Artist presale begins at noon Tuesday, March 28 and runs through 10 p.m. Thursday, March 30. General on sale starts at 10 a.m. Friday, March 31 at smashingpumpkins.com/tour.

“I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure existed, it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong. That’s what ‘The World Is A Vampire’ is about,” says Billy Corgan, The Smashing Pumpkins frontman. “Bringing back that sense of community. If you don’t fit in, you belong here. It’s about having a shared experience and respecting others, but ultimately having fun. A true alternative festival, where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party.”

Along with news of their upcoming tour, the band released its brand-new single “Spellbinding” which received its radio debut on Tuesday on “The Howard Stern Show.”

When The Smashing Pumpkins first emerged out of Chicago in 1988, the world had never heard a band quite like them.

They spun together rock, pop, shoe-gaze, metal, goth, psychedelia, and electronic into a kaleidoscope of saccharine melodies, fuzzy distortion, bombastic orchestration, incendiary fretwork, eloquent songcraft, and unshakable hooks. Upon their formation, their sound was different, iconoclastic, and wholly new — and it still is today. As a result, they’ve sold over 30 million albums worldwide and collected two Grammy Awards.

