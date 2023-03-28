One dead in Northeast apartment complex fire

One person died after an apartment complex caught fire early Tuesday in Northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded around 6:50 a.m. to a structure fire at the complex in the 400 block of Utah NE with reports of one person trapped “but likely self-evacuated,” according to an AFR news release.

Arriving units found the building on fire and heavy smoke conditions.

“AFR responded offensively with a direct attack on the fire and gained control rapidly,” according to the release.

One person was found inside the building and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.