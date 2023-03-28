 Bubblegum and Jeff: Students name fish before releasing endangered species into the Rio Grande - Albuquerque Journal

Bubblegum and Jeff: Students name fish before releasing endangered species into the Rio Grande

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

Montessori Elementary students joined ecology experts on Tuesday morning to learn about water use and endangered species through hands-on activities at the Rio Grande Nature Center.

“You will be using all of your senses but one,” Water Utility Authority Outdoor Educator Byron McMillan told the fourth- and fifth-graders before venturing into the forest along the riverbanks. “There will be no tasting in the bosque.”

Ellie Garcia, right, with the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority, leads a group of 4th graders from The Montessori Elementary and Middle School, on a walk to the river at the Rio Grande Nature Center, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Here they are talking about how to tell if a cottonwood tree is male or female. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Inside the nature center, McMillan used a series of bins, plastic balls and strings to create a model of Albuquerque’s water system. After the lesson, the students hiked into the bosque to learn more about the Rio Grande, the fourth largest water system in the country, and the biodiversity along the forested banks and in the river.

Biologists with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service were waiting for the students at the edge of the Rio Grande, where they prepared for the release of the silvery minnows, an endangered species of fish native to the river. Each student got a cup full of river water and a small silvery minnow they got to name before releasing it into the Rio Grande. Minnow names ranged from Bubblegum to Jeff.

A students from The Montessori Elementary and Middle School, releases a silvery minnow into the river at the Rio Grande Nature Center, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Fish and Wildlife Biologist Betsy Bainbridge explained that “getting kids interested in nature from a young age” is important to make sure plants and animals are around for generations to come.

“One of the things that really helps is having public support and I think is always really important,” Bainbridge said.

The educational program was organized by the New Mexico Ecological Services Field Office and the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Authority.

Cruz Marian, 9, from The Montessori Elementary and Middle School, gets help from Jim Sykes, with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, releasing a silvery minnow into the river at the Rio Grande Nature Center, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Home » ABQnews Seeker » Bubblegum and Jeff: Students name fish before releasing endangered species into the Rio Grande

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
40 killed in fire at immigration detention center in ...
ABQnews Seeker
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) -- After ... CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) -- After migrants in northern Mexico placed mattresses against the bars of their detention cell and set them on fire, ...
2
Kyerewaa Abban-Thompson joins Lovelace
ABQnews Seeker
BRIEFCASE: She has worked as a ... BRIEFCASE: She has worked as a nurse for 18 years.
3
Sweet smell of success: State law now declares an ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico now has an official ... New Mexico now has an official state aroma. But a song will have to wait
4
Bubblegum and Jeff: Students name fish before releasing endangered ...
ABQnews Seeker
Montessori Elementary students joined ecology experts ... Montessori Elementary students joined ecology experts on Tuesday morning to learn about water use and endangered species through hands-on activities at the Rio Grande ...
5
Lindsay Fattor named director of operations at Rainbow Ryders
ABQnews Seeker
BRIEFCASE: She has been with Rainbow ... BRIEFCASE: She has been with Rainbow Ryders since 2015.
6
New Mexico court upholds Native American actor convictions
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- The ... SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- The New Mexico Court of Appeals has upheld the rape and voyeurism convictions of Native American actor and film ...
7
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico names ...
ABQnews Seeker
In Smith-Leslie's new role, which began ... In Smith-Leslie's new role, which began Monday, she will oversee BCBSNM's "strategic direction and overall operations for the New Mexico Medicaid division."
8
Albuquerque Poet Sara Daniele Rivera wins First Book Award
ABQnews Seeker
NEW YORK (AP) -- A Cuban-Peruvian ... NEW YORK (AP) -- A Cuban-Peruvian poet from New Mexico has won the Academy of American Poets' First Book Award. Sara Daniele Rivera will ...
9
One dead in Northeast apartment complex fire
ABQnews Seeker
One person died in a Northeast ... One person died in a Northeast apartment complex that caught on fire early Tuesday. 