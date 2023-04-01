Blood drive, Tenebrae, Easter sunrise: A roundup of Holy Week services in the Albuquerque area

Time: Drop in 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., tours begin every 10 minutes

Places: 7500 Montgomery NE

6440 Coors NW

414 Charleston SE

7555 Enchanted Hills NE, Rio Rancho

Thursday

Our Lady of Fatima will host the Mass of the Lord’s Supper and washing of the feet with Eucharistic Adoration.

Time: 6 p.m., Eucharistic Adoration will last until 10 p.m.

Place: 4020 Lomas NE

San Ignacio Catholic Church will host Holy Thursday services with confession and the Mass of the Last Supper.

Time: Confession starts at 5 p.m., the Mass of the Last Supper starts at 6 p.m.

Place: 1300 Walter NE

St. John’s Methodist Church will host a Maundy Thursday service with communion and reflective music by Jim Ahrend. Interested individuals can attend in-person or watch live streams online.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: 2626 Arizona NE

San Felipe de Neri Parish will host the Mass of the Lord’s Supper with the washing of feet. The parish is seeking people to spend time with the blessed sacrament in the Gasparri chapel until midnight. If you would like to participate, call the chapel at 505-243-4628.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: 2005 N. Plaza NW

Friday

San Felipe de Neri Parish will host Good Friday with a liturgy of the Passion, which includes Veneration of the Cross and Holy Communion. Later, Stations of the Cross and “Descendimiento” will begin.

Time: Liturgy of the Passion at 3 p.m., Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m.

Place: 2005 N Plaza NW

Our Lady of Fatima will host Good Friday with Stations of the Cross, the Divine Mercy Novena and the celebration of the Lord’s Passion and Veneration of the Cross.

Time: Stations of the Cross begins at 3 p.m and Veneration of the Cross begins at 6 p.m.

Place: 4020 Lomas NE

San Ignacio Catholic Church will host Good Friday with confession, the Passion of Christ Communion service and Veneration of the Cross.

Time: Confession at 5 p.m., the Passion of Christ Communion service starts at 6 p.m.

Place: 1300 Walter NE

Calvary Church will host two Good Friday services and a blood drive in partnership with Vitalant. If you would like to donate blood reserve a spot here.

Time: Services are at noon and at 6:30 p.m. The blood drive will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m

Place: The noon service will be outdoors at the amphitheater and the evening service will be indoors, both at 4001 Osuna NE.

St. John’s Methodist Church will host a Good Friday service of darkness, with the reading of the Passion narrative. The service will feature the Chancel Choir of St. John’s Methodist Church as well as special guest musicians. Interested individuals can attend in-person or watch live streams online.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: 2626 Arizona NE.

Saturday

St. John’s Methodist Church will host an Easter Vigil. The youth will begin their night watch as the church prays hourly until Easter morning.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: 2626 Arizona NE.

San Felipe de Neri Parish will host a vigil for Holy Saturday. There will be the blessing of the Easter Fire and Candle and the reading of the parish’s salvation history. Then there be the Blessing of Easter Water and the Celebration of the Sacraments of Initiation for new members.

Time: 8:30 p.m

Place: 2005 N. Plaza NW

San Ignacio Catholic Church will host an Easter Vigil Mass.

Time: 5 p.m

Place: 1300 Walter NE

Sunday

Calvary Church will hold an Easter Sunrise service called “The Heist” at the University of New Mexico stadium. The event is free to attend, no tickets or pre-registration are required. Spanish translation and deaf interpretation will be available. The event will also be live-streamed on the church’s website, YouTube and Facebook pages.

Time: The stadium will open at 6 a.m., the service will begin at 7 a.m.

Place University of New Mexico Stadium,1111 University SE

San Felipe de Neri Parish will host a bilingual Easter Sunday Mass.

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: 2005 N Plaza NW

Our Lady of Fatima will host Resurrection Mass services.

Time: 7:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon.

Place: Place: 4020 Lomas NE

San Ignacio Catholic Church will host Easter Mass in English and a Latin High Mass.

Time: English 9:30 a.m, Latin High Mass at noon

Place: 1300 Walter NE

Eastern Hills Baptist Church will host a sunrise service. Breakfast will be served after and there will be a Bible study.

Time: 7:45 a.m., Bible study at 9 a.m.

Place: 3100 Morris NE.