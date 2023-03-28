Kyerewaa Abban-Thompson joins Lovelace

Kyerewaa “Afia” Abban-Thompson, certified family nurse practitioner, has joined Lovelace Medical Group Sleep Medicine. Abban-Thompson completed her bachelor’s degree at the University of Akron in Ohio, and completed her master’s degree at Otterbein University. She has worked as a nurse for 18 years, and her clinical expertise includes pain management, sleep disorders, as well as patient wellness and health education. Abban-Thompson is located at Lovelace Medical Group at 2240 Grande Blvd. SE, Suite 102.