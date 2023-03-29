 Francisco Pallares is new director of business development at Spaceport America - Albuquerque Journal

Francisco Pallares is new director of business development at Spaceport America

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Francisco Pallares has joined Spaceport America as its new director of business development. Pallares comes from Sul Ross State University and was the former deputy director for economic development for the city of Las Cruces. He has more than 10 years of experience in applied economic development and economic research. His background includes leading projects on revenue forecasting, cost benefit analysis, economic impact analysis, fiscal impact analysis, local and small business development, COVID recovery strategies — including those for workforce development programs to support vulnerable populations and displaced workers — and diversification of employment opportunities. Pallares earned and his bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Texas at El Paso and his doctorate from New Mexico State University. Spaceport America is the first purpose-built commercial spaceport in the world.

 

