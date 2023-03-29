 Preps: Metro baseball, softball tournament finals rescheduled - Albuquerque Journal

Preps: Metro baseball, softball tournament finals rescheduled

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

The resumption of the baseball and softball title games in the Albuquerque Metro Championships have been set.

The metro softball final between Volcano Vista and La Cueva will resume at 4 p.m. Wednesday, with the visiting Hawks leading 8-5 in the bottom of the fifth with the Bears still batting.

The metro baseball final at Rio Rancho between the Rams and La Cueva will pick up where it left off at 4 p.m. Thursday. Rio Rancho leads 12-5 in the top of the fifth, but the Bears have the bases loaded with one out when it resumes.

Poor weather last Monday forced them both to be interrupted.

