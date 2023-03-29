 On 50th anniversay, honor our Vietnam veterans - Albuquerque Journal

On 50th anniversay, honor our Vietnam veterans

By DONNIE QUINTANA / Cabinet Secretary, New Mexico Department of Veterans Services

Today is National Vietnam War Veterans Day — the date set aside by Congress for our nation to honor our men and women who served in the United States military during the Vietnam War. It was on this date 50 years ago — March 29, 1973, that the last American military service member was pulled out of South Vietnam and the last American prisoners of war were released.

More than nine million Americans served in our military during that war. Of this total, 2.7 million served in Southeast Asia and 58,220 American service members were killed in action — including 397 from New Mexico. More than 300,000 American service members were injured.

Of our six million American Vietnam War-era veterans still alive today, about 600,000 served in southeast Asia. Here in New Mexico, there are 51,370 Vietnam veterans. There are 1,500 Americans still listed as missing in action, including 12 from New Mexico.

The Vietnam War stirred a lot of emotions here at home. According to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the Vietnam War occurred from November 1, 1955, to April 30, 1975. America initially served as military advisors to South Vietnam to aid that country’s defense against threats and eventual invasion by communist-backed North Vietnam. As our country’s military involvement escalated, the war evolved into one that sharply divided our country, as more and more American service members were killed or injured.

Those who served answered the call of duty when our nation’s leaders, Democrat and Republican, continued to call for military action to preserve freedom and democracy in Southeast Asia. Our service members responded by serving with bravery and a sense of duty to each other. There was no time to reflect on why they were there, or what the reaction was like back home. There was an enemy to confront, one intent on harming them. There was no choice but to fight back or lose your life.

Upon coming home, many returning service members were, at best, “welcomed” with indifference. At worst, many faced hostility and ridicule from an angry public. But time has allowed our nation to reflect and realize those who enlisted or were drafted into service were doing their job as members of the United States Armed Forces. Like all who wore the uniforms in the past, they deserved thanks for serving our country.

Please join me in thanking our Vietnam War veterans for their brave, courageous and honorable service to our great country, state, and their respective families.

To our nation’s Vietnam War veterans: Welcome Home.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » On 50th anniversay, honor our Vietnam veterans

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan. Here's what it means
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ... The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved selling the leading version of naloxone without a prescription, setting the overdose-reversing drug on course ...
2
State announces ABQ Rail Yards as New Mexico Media ...
ABQnews Seeker
Film roots are being placed in ... Film roots are being placed in Downtown Albuquerque at the Rail Yards. On Wednesday, the state announced the headquarters for the New Mexico Media ...
3
On 50th anniversay, honor our Vietnam veterans
ABQnews Seeker
OPINION: We should honor our brave ... OPINION: We should honor our brave and honorable Vietnam War veterans today, the 50th anniversary of the U.S. withdraw from South Vietnam.
4
Study: Los Alamos County is healthiest in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
The University of Wisconsin Population Health ... The University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's annual County Health Rankings, which are supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, examine health outcomes and ...
5
Francisco Pallares is new director of business development at ...
ABQnews Seeker
BRIEFCASE: Spaceport America is the first purpose-built ... BRIEFCASE: Spaceport America is the first purpose-built commercial spaceport in the world.
6
Prep softball: Volcano Vista wins 9-inning marathon
ABQnews Seeker
Volcano Vista's softball team beat a ... Volcano Vista's softball team beat a race toward darkness and the Cibola Cougars on Tuesday. The Hawks and Cougars battled for 3 hours and ...
7
Mourners outside Juárez facility reject claim blaze was started ...
ABQnews Seeker
People who had migrated to Juárez ... People who had migrated to Juárez and who had been in the shelter said it was impossible for migrants to start the fire because ...
8
Application for camp site for Albuquerque homeless withdrawn; supporters ...
ABQnews Seeker
The organization that sought to house ... The organization that sought to house homeless victims of sex trafficking in tents near the Big I has withdrawn its safe outdoor space application.
9
Video shows guards walking away during fire that killed ...
ABQnews Seeker
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) -- After ... CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) -- After migrants in northern Mexico placed mattresses against the bars of their detention cell and set them on fire, ...