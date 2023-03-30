Talk of the Town: Gifts from lobbyists, booting speeders, anesthesia providers and city purchases

Gifts from lobbyists should be illegal

IT IS illegal for any federal employee, including members of Congress, to accept a gift. And according to the National Conference of State Legislatures it is unethical for professional lobbyists to give gifts to legislators.

It should not only be unethical for state legislators to accept gifts; what happens between legislators and lobbyists is outrageous and should be illegal. And I for one will not vote for a legislator who accepts what some might call a bribe from a lobbyist. I will ask my legislators whether they have accepted such a “gift.”

Milton Strauss, Corrales

Big fines, not boots, will slow our speeders

I SAW the editorial (March 28) “Mayor’s right: Pay camera fines or wear a car boot” and noticed the statistics:

44,000 citations, 3,400 this month alone. If everyone paid their $100 that would be $4,400,000 into the city’s coffers. Of course, as noted in the editorial, only 56% have paid by the 90-day deadline; that’s still $2,464,000 — enough to make even the Republicans on the City Council take notice who don’t like “government intrusion.”

However, as all of us who drive on city streets know, it has had no effect on speeding, and indeed it seems that 44% of speeders don’t even pay, at least by 90 days.

I laughed when the Council passed the resolution for speeding, potentially death-defying speeding in some cases, came with only a $100 ticket and it doesn’t go on your record. It didn’t take a Ph.D. to see it would make no difference.

Here’s the resolution, if indeed the members of the City Council even care about speeding: charge a minimum of $200 and the second offense $400, and the third offense within a certain period of time, say one year, a $500 fine and suspension of driving privileges. Our streets are dangerous mostly from speeding, as well as stop light infractions and DWI not addressed by the useless speeding fines. Changing the law could make our streets a little safer. Booting someone’s car is fine, if they come to the city to park.

Steve Shackley, Albuquerque

Keep CAA anesthesia providers in NM

I MOVED to Santa Fe over a year ago to practice as a Certified Anesthesiologists assistant (CAA). After 13 years at Level 1 trauma centers and rural hospitals in Georgia, my heart longed for the Southwest. … I’ve had the privilege of taking care of my friends and neighbors when they have needed surgical procedures, allaying their fears and ensuring they have the safest care possible.

I recruited many other CAAs from other states to come and work alongside me at my new dream job. We hired a total of 13 CAAs and were able to open our outpatient center again. We all love our job and are thrilled to be in Santa Fe. Months after moving here, we learned my profession may be eliminated in 2025 in New Mexico. Legislation is in effect that will dissolve all CAA practices in Santa Fe and Las Cruces after 2025. I was devastated and ashamed I had brought so many of my peers and their families into this stressful and uncertain situation.

CAAs have been practicing in New Mexico since 2001. We have a spotless safety record of providing safe anesthesia services working alongside physician anesthesiologists, but the CAA practices in Las Cruces and Santa Fe will disappear if Senate Bill 35 is not signed into law. SB 35 would repeal the 2015 law that allows CAAs to practice outside of Bernalillo County for a 10-year period.

I hope the governor will sign SB 35 into law.

Lindsey Diaz, Santa Fe

Audit needed on book, turf spending

ANY MONEY spent by the city is subject to review to ensure it is of benefit to taxpayers and residents of Albuquerque. As a former state auditor, the mayor should know this.

Spending $45K of taxpayer money to have a book written on behalf of (himself) is of no benefit to the city or taxpayers. The mayor needs to repay that money, and any profits should to go to a worthy cause. Big Brothers & Big Sisters might be a good choice. Spending almost $240K to install artificial turf in Rio Rancho only benefits the Duke City Gladiators and Rio Rancho. Interesting that the owner of the Gladiators happens to be a campaign donor and longtime supporter of Keller. The requested audit of these expenditures is warranted and not a political stunt as the mayor claims. Now might be a good time to have an independent auditor review all spending by the city and Keller.

Teresa Carroll, Albuquerque