UNM spring sports: Softball routs New Mexico State, track athletes earn league honors, men’s golf takes second

New Mexico scored five fifth-inning runs and romped to an 8-2 softball win over New Mexico State on Tuesday at Lobo Softball Field. Right fielder Maddie Boldt homered twice, Lauren Garcia added a three-run homer and Emmalyn Brinka pitched a complete-game four-hitter for the 16-18 Lobos. Riley Carley had two of the Aggies’ (13-14) for hits.

UNM outfielder Keyannah Chavez , who earlier in the day was named the Mountain West Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week, was 1-for-1 with a walk and scored a run

TRACK AND FIELD: New Mexico freshmen Brodie Young and Lokesh Sathyanathan swept the league weekly awards Tuesday. Young is the league’s track athlete of the week, Sathyanathan the field athlete of the week, and the two were named the co-freshmen of the Week. Young ran a lifetime best in the 400-meters last Saturday at the Texas Tech Masked Rider Open in 46.20 seconds. Long jumper Sathyanathan opened his collegiate outdoor career with a leap of 7.38 meters (24 feet, 2½ inches) on Saturday, good enough for a third-place finish .

GOLF: In Awendaw, S.C., New Mexico men shot 12-under during the third and final round of the Hootie at Bulls Bay at Bulls Bay Golf Club. The Lobos, tied for the best round of the day, to secure a runner-up finish in the 16-team field at 33-under, seven strokes behind winner East Tennessee State. Lobos Bastien Amat and Brandon Shong tied for 10th place at 9-under par.