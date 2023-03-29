 Permit requirement to buy pistol scrapped in North Carolina - Albuquerque Journal

Permit requirement to buy pistol scrapped in North Carolina

By Hannah Schoenbaum / Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina residents can now buy a handgun without getting a permit from a local sheriff, after the Republican-controlled state legislature on Wednesday overrode the Democratic governor’s veto — a first since 2018.

The House voted 71-46 to enact the bill, which eliminates the longstanding permit system requiring sheriffs to perform character evaluations and criminal history checks of pistol applicants. The Senate overrode Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto in a party-line vote on Tuesday.

The permit repeal takes effect immediately. Cooper and Democratic lawmakers warned it allows more dangerous people to obtain weapons through private sales, which do not require a background check, and limits law enforcement’s ability to prevent them from committing violent crimes.

But bill supporters say the sheriff screening process is no longer necessary in light of significant updates to the national background check system, and that the permit requirement didn’t serve as a crime deterrent.

Although Republican seat gains in the midterm elections gave them veto-proof margins in the Senate, they were one seat shy of a similar majority in the House.

Wednesday’s House vote tally showed three Democrats failed to vote on the override, creating enough of a margin to meet the constitutional requirement.

Republicans needed at least one Democratic member to join them, or as few as two Democrats not to vote.

The enacted bill also would allow guns on some school properties where religious services are held.

In 2021, Cooper successfully blocked standalone bills that separately contained the pistol purchase permit repeal and the ability for some congregants to carry their weapon at church services held at private schools. At that time, Democrats had enough seats to block any override attempt if they stayed united.

Home » News » Nation » Permit requirement to buy pistol scrapped in North Carolina

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan. Here's what it means
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ... The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved selling the leading version of naloxone without a prescription, setting the overdose-reversing drug on course ...
2
Permit requirement to buy pistol scrapped in North Carolina
More News
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- North Carolina ... RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- North Carolina residents can now buy a handgun without getting a permit from a local sheriff, after the Republican-controlled state ...
3
Vatican: Pope Francis goes to hospital for scheduled tests
More News
VATICAN CITY (AP) -- Pope Francis ... VATICAN CITY (AP) -- Pope Francis went to a Rome hospital on Wednesday for some previously scheduled tests, slipping out of the Vatican after ...
4
Court backs victim's family in Adnan Syed's 'Serial' case
More News
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) -- A Maryland ... ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) -- A Maryland appellate court on Tuesday reinstated Adnan Syed's murder conviction and ordered a new hearing in the case, marking ...
5
Ukrainian president extends tour of war's front-line areas
AP Feeds
OKHTYRKA, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukraine's president ... OKHTYRKA, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukraine's president visited the Sumy region in northern Ukraine on Tuesday, continuing his tour over recent days of areas of ...
6
Large numbers of Hispanics didn't pick single race in ...
More News
More than 43% of Hispanics either ... More than 43% of Hispanics either didn't respond to the question asking them to select their race or selected the 'some other race' box ...
7
In Trump probe, key witness returns, no indictment vote ...
AP Feeds
NEW YORK (AP) -- A pivotal ... NEW YORK (AP) -- A pivotal figure in the hush money payment investigation of Donald Trump returned on Monday to the building where a ...
8
Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukraine's government ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Ukraine's government on Sunday called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council to 'counter the Kremlin's nuclear blackmail' ...
9
Trump grand jury turns to other matters, done for ...
AP Feeds
NEW YORK (AP) -- The Manhattan ... NEW YORK (AP) -- The Manhattan grand jury investigating Donald Trump over hush money payments turned to other matters on Thursday, delaying until next ...