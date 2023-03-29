 Two veteran attorneys to serve as special prosecutors in 'Rust' shooting case - Albuquerque Journal

Two veteran attorneys to serve as special prosecutors in ‘Rust’ shooting case

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

A pair of veteran New Mexico attorneys will serve as special prosecutors in the “Rust” movie shooting case, 1st Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced Wednesday.

Albuquerque attorneys Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis will serve as special prosecutors in the criminal case against actor Alec Baldwin in the October 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin is charged with involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death while the two were rehearsing a scene on the “Rust” movie set near Santa Fe. Baldwin was holding a gun that discharged on the movie set, killing Hutchins.

The appointments come about two weeks after former special prosecutor Andrea Reeb stepped down on March 14.

Baldwin’s attorneys filed a motion in February asking state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer to disqualify Reeb as special prosecutor.

The motion alleged that Reeb — a Republican state representative from Clovis — violated the state Constitution’s separation-of-powers provision by serving as both a prosecutor and a legislator.

