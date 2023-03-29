 Trinity Site opens to the public April 1 - Albuquerque Journal

Trinity Site opens to the public April 1

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

White Sands Missile Range will open the Trinity Site to the public for several hours on Saturday.

Visitors will get a close look at “ground zero,” the exact spot where the first atomic bomb was detonated on July 16, 1945, according to a news release from White Sands Missile Range.

Attendees will also get a glimpse of ranch life in the 1940s by visiting the Schmidt/McDonald Ranch House, where “scientists assembled the plutonium core of the bomb,” according to the release.

A simple way to reach the site will be through the Stallion Range Center gate, which is five miles south of U.S. 380, according to the release. The turnoff is 12 miles east of San Antonio and 53 miles west of Carrizozo.

The gate will open at 8 a.m. and close at 2 p.m., and visitors who arrive through the gate between those hours will be permitted to drive the 17 miles to the site unescorted. The Trinity Site will close at 3:30 p.m.

The open house is free and requires no reservations.

