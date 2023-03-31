Reality show ‘My Kind of Country’ brings up-and-coming artists together

Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck know the hard work it takes to make waves in the music industry.

This is exactly the reason the three country musicians came together as scouts for the Apple TV+ series, “My Kind of Country.”

The series is a fresh take because it sets up-and-coming artists together to compete for a prize from Apple Music, where the winner will receive exposure on the platform.

The series began on March 24 and is executive produced by Kacey Musgraves and Reese Witherspoon.

Guyton says seeing so many changemakers in Nashville, Tennessee, was important to the series because each story served as inspiration because each of the scouts all have a different version of country music.

“Country music is such a universal language and genre,” Guyton says. “Life we’ve got to reach out and find … so many different, amazing artists that love this genre so much.”

Peck was drawn to the different perspectives that everyone brought to the series – scouts and contestants.

“We got to meet these incredible artists with completely new perspectives, even to us,” Peck says. “So it felt really like a beautiful sort of fresh take on, you know, what is kind of a tradition.”

Both Allen and Guyton have experience participating on a TV singing competition – “The Voice” for Allen and “American Idol” for Guyton.

The pair jumped at the chance to be part of the series because the premise is different.

“I think for me, how it differs from a lot of other singing competition shows is you got a real front row seat and window into their minds, the minds of these artists and their artistry,” Guyton says. “Like, when they create their sets of what they visualized themselves, when they finally are out there and they have their own tours. You got to really see into their minds, and it was just so beautiful.”

Allen says it’s a show about just country music.

“That stood out different,” Allen says. “And then … we actually got to see artists be artists. A lot of other, a lot of singing competition shows, we see the artists be singers.”

Peck says the trio weren’t sitting on a panel with buttons in front of them.

“I think we were just hanging out with these artists every day, talking to them,” Peck says. “Being able to help them on a real level. It never felt scripted or produced. It all just felt very authentic and sincere, which is kind of what I think is at the heart of this show.”

Now streaming

“My Kind of Country” features Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck as scouts. It is currently streaming on Apple TV+.