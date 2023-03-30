 King Tuff to bring new album 'Smalltown Stardust' to Meow Wolf - Albuquerque Journal

King Tuff to bring new album ‘Smalltown Stardust’ to Meow Wolf

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Kyle Thomas, known as King Tuff, is touring in support of the album, “Smalltown Stardust,” which was released on Jan. 27. (Courtesy of Wyndam Garnett)

Over the years, Kyle Thomas has learned to be patient.

It’s a lesson that rears its head every few years as he readies a new album.

The most recent lesson was with his sixth studio album, “Smalltown Stardust,” which was released on Jan. 27.

“I had written about half the songs in 2019 and worked on the rest in 2020,” Thomas says. “It was recorded in 2021 and completed in December of that year. Honestly, I hate the waiting process. It’s excruciating and by the time the album comes out, you’re in a different place. It would be nice if it could come a little quicker but I understand all the setbacks the pandemic has hit the industry with.”

Thomas performs under the stage name King Tuff and his current tour will make a stop at Meow Wolf on Wednesday, April 5.

“(This is) an album about love and nature and youth,” Thomas says. “There are times in our life when we feel magic in the air. When new love arrives, or we find ourselves lost in a moment of creation with others who share our vision. A sense that: this is who I want to be. This is what I want to share.”

Thomas grew up in Brattleboro, Vermont, and he wanted to write a love letter to the moments of inspiration, as well as the small town that formed him.

“I wanted to make an album to remind myself that life is magical,” he says.

When it came to recording, Thomas wanted to have a collaborative effort in the studio.

His Los Angeles home in 2020 formed a micro-scene, with housemates Meg Duffy and Sasami Ashworth recording their own albums at the same time.

A shared spirit dominated an era spent largely on the premises, with Thomas serving as engineer and contributor to both records, and Ashworth working as co-producer on “Smalltown Stardust.”

“I’ve always thrived around other people making things. You want to bloom with each other,” Thomas says.

Thomas took some time to look back at his more than a decade performing and writing songs.

“I’ve definitely grown as a songwriter and singer,” he says. “I wrote a lot of the new songs on piano, which is a new development for me. I’ve learned about producing and recording that has helped me become a better artist all around.”

For the tour, he’s planning to play the majority of “Smalltown Stardust.”

“When I play live, it’s exciting for me,” he says “We’ve had a good response to the new songs. I’ll always throw in a couple from the older albums because they are all part of me. There are some now that I can’t physically sing. I want to play the new material because I do think that this is my most personal album to date.”

King Tuff
With Tchotchke

WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5

WHERE: Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: $22, plus fees, at tickets.meowwolf.com

Home » Entertainment » Music » King Tuff to bring new album ‘Smalltown Stardust’ to Meow Wolf

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Police shoot at armed man following domestic dispute in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officers responding to a domestic dispute ... Officers responding to a domestic dispute tried to shoot an armed man before detaining him by other means Wednesday night near West Central, according ...
2
Homeless families get six months more in county-funded hotel
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Commission on Tuesday ... The Bernalillo County Commission on Tuesday approved spending another $740,260 to continue renting space at an undisclosed local hotel through Sept. 30.
3
Happy times on the coast as San Diego State ...
ABQnews Seeker
The number of San Diego State ... The number of San Diego State teams that have won an NCAA Division I championship can be counted on one finger. Many Aztecs fans ...
4
Mexico investigates 8 over deadly fire at migrant facility
ABQnews Seeker
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) -- Mexican ... CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) -- Mexican authorities said Wednesday that eight employees or officials are being investigated for possible misconduct at a migrant detention ...
5
District attorney announces renewed push to keep guns off ...
ABQnews Seeker
The DA and superintendent said that ... The DA and superintendent said that one of the reasons for the press conference was to remind people that bringing a gun on campus ...
6
Homeless families get six months more in county-funded hotel
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County will extend its "winter ... Bernalillo County will extend its "winter wellness hotel" program through spring and summer to aid homeless families while they seek permanent housing.
7
Could Albuquerque’s Balloon Fiesta Park be the new home ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor Tim Keller's office confirms city ... Mayor Tim Keller's office confirms city discussions about potentially putting a new stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park
8
An Albuquerque housing project for homeless veterans broke ground. ...
ABQnews Seeker
A local nonprofit that works to ... A local nonprofit that works to get military veterans back on their feet broke ground on a transitional housing complex for vets and their ...
9
Two veteran attorneys to serve as special prosecutors in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A pair of veteran New Mexico ... A pair of veteran New Mexico attorneys will serve as special prosecutors in the 'Rust' movie shooting case, 1st Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies ...