NMMNHS exhibit showcases the world of microscopic photography

A picture still speaks volumes.

The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is presenting the premier celebration of microscopic photography, as “Nikon Small World” runs through April 30.

“Not only is our museum proud to showcase the best photography of the year taken through a microscope, but we also see it as a unique opportunity,” says Anthony Fiorillo, NMMNHS executive director. “Visitors will have a chance to see rare fossils and other items from our world-renowned collections department included with the exhibition, showcasing these items from a new perspective.”

The Nikon Small World Competition first began in 1975 to recognize excellence in photography through the microscope.

Nikon Small World is widely regarded as the leading forum for recognizing the art, proficiency, and photographic excellence involved in photomicrography.

In 2011, a sister competition, Nikon Small World in Motion, was launched in response to technology advances allowing for recording movies or digital time-lapse photography through the microscope.

Fiorillo says the exhibition will showcase the top selections from 48th annual Small World competition.

These selections include a remarkable image, taken by Grigorii Timin while supervised by Michel Milinkovitch of the University of Geneva, of the embryonic hand of a Madagascar giant day gecko that won first prize.

Other winning photos include a unique shot of breast tissue showing contractile myoepithelial cells wrapped around milk-producing alveoli, and a photo of image of blood vessel networks in the intestine of an adult mouse.

At the museum, these and dozens of other images will be accompanied by selections from NMMNHS collection of more than 110,000 records documenting fossils and biological specimens held by the museum.