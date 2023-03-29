Music, movies and mocha: 7 activities for this weekend

The Doo Wop Project is bringing its sound to Popejoy Hall on Saturday, April 1.
The concert traces the evolution of doo-wop and includes songs from The Temptations, The Four Seasons and more. The music starts at 8 p.m. and tickets run $25-$69, plus fees, at popejoypresents.com. Popejoy Hall is located on the University of New Mexico campus.
Just had to Cher
You should totally pause at the Guild Cinema, 3405 Central NE, for a special screening of “Clueless.” This trip back to the ’90s starts at 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 31.
The Lobo baseball team will take on the San Diego State Aztecs this weekend with a trio of games.
Head out to the field at 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, for ’90s Night. The Lobos will honor Hispanic Heritage Day starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The series closes out at noon on Sunday, April 2, with kids 12 and under getting free admission.
Tickets are $5 per game, plus fees, at golobos.evenue.net. Santa Ana Star Field is located at 1155 University Blvd. SE.
Make contact
The National Radio Astronomy Observatory’s (NRAO) Very Large Array will hold a spring open house from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The VLA event will feature tours and talks by NRAO scientists and engineers.