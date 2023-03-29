Music, movies and mocha: 7 activities for this weekend

Spring has sprung and New Mexico is being a bit indecisive about its weather. And if you’re feeling indecisive about how to spend this weekend, here are some options.

Were you afraid there would be nothing to do? Ugh! As if!

Delivering the sound

The Doo Wop Project is bringing its sound to Popejoy Hall on Saturday, April 1.

The concert traces the evolution of doo-wop and includes songs from The Temptations, The Four Seasons and more. The music starts at 8 p.m. and tickets run $25-$69, plus fees, at popejoypresents.com. Popejoy Hall is located on the University of New Mexico campus.

Just had to Cher

You should totally pause at the Guild Cinema, 3405 Central NE, for a special screening of “Clueless.” This trip back to the ’90s starts at 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 31.

All seats are $10, plus fees, at guildcinema.com/specialevents

Decadent delights

If you’re a fan of chocolate or coffee (or both) head out to Expo New Mexico for the Southwest Chocolate & Coffee Fest.

The event features over a 175 vendors devoted to the best those beans can deliver.

The event runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2. Expo New Mexico is located at 300 San Pedro Dr. NE. Tickets run $5-$45, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com

Diamond days

The Lobo baseball team will take on the San Diego State Aztecs this weekend with a trio of games.

Head out to the field at 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, for ’90s Night. The Lobos will honor Hispanic Heritage Day starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The series closes out at noon on Sunday, April 2, with kids 12 and under getting free admission.

Tickets are $5 per game, plus fees, at golobos.evenue.net . Santa Ana Star Field is located at 1155 University Blvd. SE.

Make contact

The National Radio Astronomy Observatory’s (NRAO) Very Large Array will hold a spring open house from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The VLA event will feature tours and talks by NRAO scientists and engineers.

The event is free, but requires advance timed-entry tickets at public.nrao.edu/visit/very-large-array

Good to grow

Spring is the time people often turn their eye towards gardening. But if you’re not a green thumb and still want some fresh local produce, head out to the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market.

The market hosts up to 130 local farms and producers. The event runs every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market is located at 1607 Paseo de Peralta, Suite A, in Santa Fe.

Splish splash

Cirque Italia’s “Water Circus” is still making a splash at the Cottonwood Mall.

The water works start at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31; 1:30, 4:40 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1; and 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2.