 ABQ has hottest small rental market in West, report says - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ has hottest small rental market in West, report says

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

It’s hard to find rental apartments in Albuquerque and the surrounding areas. More than half of current renters tend to renew their leases – and Albuquerque has the hottest small rental market in the West to start the year.

That’s according to RentCafe, a nationwide apartment search website that releases frequent rankings on rental markets across the country. Roughly 95% of rental apartments are occupied in the Albuquerque area – which also includes Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, Los Alamos and their surrounding suburbs – according to RentCafe’s report.

Danielle Casey, the president and CEO of Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance, said the Albuquerque area is a market that has favorable qualities.

“We are a highly attractive market for quality of life, cost of living and job opportunities,” Casey said. “But like many markets across the country our development and construction of new housing stock has not been able to keep up with this demand for a variety of reasons.”

While the vacancy rate for rentals remains low, according to the RentCafe report, so too is the lack of new supply coming online. In the report, RentCafe says: “To add fuel to the fire, almost no new apartments entered the market recently, turning apartment hunting into a needle in the haystack challenge.”

Casey said many existing employers – including the national laboratories, Intel, Facebook and Amazon, among others – “are also asking about future workforce housing for employees.”

RentCafe’s report says the Albuquerque area tends to see eight prospective renters compete for the same vacant unit, adding that it’s “so busy that apartments get filled in… (35 days).” The organization says that is three days faster than the national benchmark of 38 days.

Additionally, RentCafe’s report shows that its Rental Competitivity Index, or RCI, stands at 80.95. That is higher than the national RCI score of 60, and the Albquerque area RCI makes it the hottest small rental market in the West.

Nationally, the Albuquerque area rental market is the 24th hottest in the small market category.

“A variety of options are needed across the entire region, especially in Downtown,” Casey said, adding that “focus and investment on regional transportation corridors like Atrisco Vista and Paseo Del Volcan will be transformative in the long term.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ABQ has hottest small rental market in West, report says

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
ABQ has hottest small rental market in West, report ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's hard to find rental apartments ... It's hard to find rental apartments in Albuquerque and the surrounding areas. More than half o ...
2
Man accused of bringing a gun into Albuquerque’s Flix ...
ABQnews Seeker
Darnell Hill, 25, was arrested a ... Darnell Hill, 25, was arrested a charge of carrying a firearm into a liquor establishment after he brought an AR-style rifle into Flix Brewhouse ...
3
Following catastrophic wildfires in New Mexico last year, Gov. ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico fire and forestry officials ... New Mexico fire and forestry officials are asking the public to be extra careful as hotter, drier weather increases the risk of wildfires
4
Music, movies and mocha: 7 activities for this weekend
ABQnews Seeker
Spring has sprung and New Mexico ... Spring has sprung and New Mexico is being a bit indecisive about its weather. And if you're feeling indecisive about how to spend this ...
5
Southwest Chocolate & Coffee Fest brews up more exhibitors ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest ... The Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest takes place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at Expo New Mexico.
6
NMMNHS exhibit showcases the world of microscopic photography
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Museum of Natural ... The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is presenting the premier celebration of microscopic photography, as "Nikon Small World" runs through April ...
7
Indian Pueblo Kitchen offers the Native cuisine of New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Chef Davida Becenti is part of ... Chef Davida Becenti is part of a vanguard of Native chefs gaining recognition and acclaim in the Southwest.
8
Trinity Site opens to the public April 1
ABQnews Seeker
White Sands Missile Range will open ... White Sands Missile Range will open the Trinity Site to the public for several hours on Saturday.
9
New Day's Young Adult Housing program teaches life skills
ABQnews Seeker
New Day Youth & Family Services ... New Day Youth & Family Services has opened a first-of-its-kind supportive housing apartment building with on-site staff to accommodate up to 30 homeless young ...