Police shoot at person in Northwest Albuquerque

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Police shot at someone Wednesday night after responding to a domestic disturbance call in Northwest Albuquerque.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said a person is in custody and “no one has received any gunshot injuries.”

He did not say how many officers fired or what led to the police shooting.

DeAguero said sometime before 7:30 p.m. police were called to a domestic disturbance “involving shots being fired” in the 4600 block of Glendale NW, near Central and Atrisco.

“The situation is ongoing, with APD Officers actively working the scene,” he said. “Further details will be disseminated promptly as they become available.”

